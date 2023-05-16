Flawless Djokovic crushes Norrie to reach Rome quarterfinals

With Netflix scheduled to release a documentary detailing his famed performance in the 800 metres at the 2012 London Games Amos hopes it will sell for approximately 7.5 million Botswana pulas (Dh 2 million)
Holder Novak Djokovic blasted past Briton Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-4 in a tense encounter to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals on Tuesday and remain on track for a seventh title in Rome.
Djokovic made slow starts to his opening two matches but the fired-up world number one bolted out of the blocks for a 3-0 lead and let slip two opportunities to break Rio champion Norrie a second time before taking the first set on serve.
The duo swapped breaks early in a spicy second set where Norrie's overhead shot hit Djokovic on the leg after the Serbian had turned his back on the net. The 22-times Grand Slam champion continued to stare down Norrie at the end of the fifth game.
An error-prone Norrie surrendered his serve again and had treatment for a right leg issue, before top seed Djokovic came from 0-30 down in the final game of the contest to complete the victory over the world number 13 on his second match point.
"So far so good," Djokovic, who will meet seventh seed Holger Rune or Alexei Popyrin in the last eight, said of his progress in Rome.
"It was an early start today. Strange conditions. I actually finished my warm-up 10 minutes before I went on the court so I was rushing a bit with everything but we couldn't play earlier because of the rain.
"I'm just glad to overcome today's challenge in straight sets and move on."
Djokovic skipped the Madrid event due to an elbow injury and spent time getting treatment for an unspecified issue before Tuesday's match but the 35-year-old said there was no cause for fresh concern.
"Every day there's something," said Djokovic. "Thankfully I was able to play and finish the match and hopefully tomorrow I will feel even better."
Iga Swiatek continues her title defence when she takes on Donna Vekic for a place in the women's quarterfinals.
ALSO READ:
With Netflix scheduled to release a documentary detailing his famed performance in the 800 metres at the 2012 London Games Amos hopes it will sell for approximately 7.5 million Botswana pulas (Dh 2 million)
Jessica Pegula said she was left disappointed for not being allowed the opportunity to address fans after she and Coco Gauff lost ro Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the final
Top players will battle it out in four franchise teams, each consisting of three male and three female players
The Americans will try to roll back the years and win on European soil for the first time since 1993 when the event takes place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome this September
Dhiren and Dev Ayyappan put up an impressive fight against former world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan at the Asian Badminton Championships
The freshly painted aircraft departed Dubai for Istanbul at 10.45 am local time on Wednesday
The shoes could well increase in value over the next year or so, with Ernest John Obiena in strong contention for a podium finish at Paris 2024
Italian rivals Inter and Milan have won a combined 10 Champions League titles