Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala to play in Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala is all set to make her second appearance at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open next year, the organisers of the WTA 500 event announced on Tuesday.

The former US Open junior champion will join a host of elite players in the premier tennis tournament, which will be held from January 31 to February 7, 2026, at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

The 20-year-old, who trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain, became a national hero in the basketball-obsessed Philippines when she reached the semifinals of the Miami Open last year, pulling off stunning straight-set wins over Major winners Jeļena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Świątek.

Eala lost the semifinal to Jessica Pegula, but her dream run in the Masters event announced her arrival on the global stage.

A big fan of Rafael Nadal, Eala, the world number 50, hopes to bank on the support from her Filipino fans when she returns to Abu Dhabi in January.

“Playing in Abu Dhabi in 2024 was such an amazing experience. The support from the Filipino fans and the incredible atmosphere really inspired me,” said Eala, the highest-ranked player in the history of the Philippines.

“I’ve been working hard and have learned so much since then, and I’m thrilled to be coming back stronger for the 2026 tournament. It’s an honour to compete alongside so many top players.”

Defending champion Belinda Bencic will also return for a tilt at glory again in the Capital.

The Swiss star achieved a fairytale triumph last year in Abu Dhabi after her maternity leave.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic singles gold medallist says Abu Dhabi will always remain close to her heart, having also won the title here in 2023.

“It feels amazing to be coming back to Abu Dhabi again as defending champion. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a special tournament for me – I’ve had some of my best memories here,” the world number 11 said.

“The atmosphere is always incredible, and it means so much to return to a place where I’ve felt so much support from the fans. I’m looking forward to another great week of tennis in February.”

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at MARI, is expecting world-class tennis action once again.

“Each year, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s premier tennis events, and we are delighted to welcome Belinda Bencic and Alexandra Eala as the first names confirmed for 2026,” Gupta said.

“Belinda has a special history with this tournament, and her return as defending champion sets the tone for another thrilling edition.”