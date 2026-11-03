Feeling better, playing better: Djokovic sees light at end of the tunnel

Novak Djokovic said he is close to solving the health issues that have plagued his season as the Serb looks to end the year with a flourish at the Paris Masters to secure a place at the season-ending ATP Finals.

Djokovic has been waiting for a record 25th major title since winning his last Grand Slam crown at the 2023 US Open.

The former world number one reached the Australian Open final and Wimbledon semifinals but exited early at the French Open and the US Open.

"This year the focus shifted to feeling well on the court rather than playing well, to be honest, because for most of the tournaments I played, I didn't play many, it was health-wise a big struggle," Djokovic told reporters.

"It had nothing to do with my preparation or whether I'm training enough, because I see there are a lot of people that love to express expert opinions on knowing exactly what's happening with me, but they don't."

Djokovic won his 102nd career title in Beijing last month before going out early in Shanghai and Basel.

The 39-year-old is 11th in the race to Turin standings, with the top eight qualifying for the season finale, though world number two Jannik Sinner's absence through injury improves Djokovic's chances.

"Whenever I felt better on the court, and lately that's been the case, we're getting closer to solving what I have been going through in the last 12 months," Djokovic said.

"So right away, my performance level, my enjoyment on court, my feeling is great and I play better. Beijing was the best week of the year other than Australia and I thought I played pretty well in Basel, as well.

"Of course that was a tight match to lose, but just trying to enjoy the last couple weeks of the season and on the court feeling better primarily.

"Then the performance will come. We'll see after that."

Djokovic plays Valentin Vacherot in his Paris Masters opener later on Tuesday. The November 2-8 tournament will be followed by the ATP Finals from November 15-22.