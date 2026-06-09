Federer to return to US Open for one-night exhibition event

Swiss icon Federer, who is the only player to win five consecutive US Open titles, will headline an event titled “Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York” on August 25

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 9 Jun 2026, 12:21 PM
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Roger Federer will return to the US Open this year for an exhibition match, seven years after his last appearance at the Grand Slam in 2019, the event organisers said on Monday.

Federer, who is the only player to win five consecutive US Open titles, will headline an event titled “Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York” on August 25.

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The 44-year-old won 20 Grand Slam titles - the first man to reach that milestone - and claimed 103 career titles before retiring in 2022. The Swiss brought the curtain down after 24 years on the tour at the Laver Cup in London.

He will be joined by 2003 U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick, as well as Andre Agassi and John McEnroe.

"The US Open has always been one of the most special tournaments for me,” Federer said in a statement.

“So many unforgettable moments of my career happened in New York, and Arthur Ashe Stadium is a place that means a great deal to me. I’ve missed being part of that atmosphere and feeling the incredible energy that the fans bring every year."

Federer is also set to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, with the ceremony scheduled for August in Newport, Rhode Island.

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