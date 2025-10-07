Exhausted Raducanu retires from Wuhan Open after medical timeout

An exhausted Emma Raducanu had her blood pressure checked during a medical timeout before retiring while trailing 6-1 4-1 to Ann Li in the Wuhan Open first round on Tuesday, with the temperature nearing 35 degrees Celsius on a humid afternoon.

The British world number 30 started with a break of serve against Li, but was soon struggling and won only seven points in the rest of the set.

Raducanu managed to hold her serve at the start of the second set, but she lost the next four games.

"I want to wish Emma a fast recovery. It looks like she wasn't feeling good," world number 46 Li said.

The conditions forced play to be suspended on all outdoor courts on Monday, when Raducanu posted a screenshot of her phone screen on social media, displaying a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius.

At the ongoing Shanghai Masters, men's world number two Jannik Sinner retired due to cramp during his match on Sunday. The ATP said it would consider introducing a formal heat rule.