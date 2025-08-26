Emotional Petra Kvitova calls time on career after US Open exit

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova bade an emotional farewell to professional tennis on Monday after her first-round defeat at the US Open, saying she was most proud of her resilience and major triumphs during a memorable two-decade career.

The 35-year-old Czech returned to competition earlier this season following a 17-month maternity break and announced ahead of Wimbledon that she would call time on her career at the end of the year's final major in New York.

Kvitova won 31 titles - including Wimbledon crowns in 2011 and 2014 - reaching a highest ranking of number two in the world but will also be remembered for her brave return to tennis after a serious hand injury sustained during a home robbery in 2016.

She was beaten 6-1 6-0 in her final match by Frenchwoman Diane Parry on Grandstand before shedding tears during an on-court ceremony to honour her.

"I think I would be proudest of many things, especially the mental side. All the seasons, pretty long seasons. I was okay to handle it even with some injuries and sickness," Kvitova told reporters later.

"I'm very proud of how I handled the pressure, how many times I have been in the top 10. It was special. I was never world number one but those two Grand Slam wins are above the world number one ranking.

"That's how I'm going to take it, especially the Wimbledon ones. I'm proud of many things."

Kvitova said she briefly contemplated skipping the US Open after being laid low by COVID three weeks ago but was determined to end her career on her own terms.

"I wanted to be playing here, to finish the season in a Grand Slam and not because the COVID caught me," she added.

"I'm very glad (I did)."

Tennis history for Hong Kong

Coleman Wong claimed a slice of history at the US Open on Monday, becoming the first man from Hong Kong to win a Grand Slam singles match in the Open era with a straight sets win over Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Wong, 21, who had already scored a notable first by battling through qualifiers to reach the main draw, extended his New York fairytale with a 6-5, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) win at Flushing Meadows.

The win was another triumph for tennis players who train at Rafael Nadal's academy in Mallorca: Wong's close friend Alexandra Eala had become the first Filipino to win a Grand Slam singles match in her opening round on Sunday.

"I'm still soaking it in, because it's a big moment for me and also my family, and Hong Kong people back home. It means a lot," Wong said, shortly after his win, revealing that he had already received a congratulatory text message from Spanish legend Nadal.

Draper through

Meanwhile, Britain's Jack Draper overcame a third-set wobble to get his campaign off to a winning start on Monday, beating Argentine qualifier Federico Agustin Gomez 6-4 7-5 6-7(7) 6-2 in the first round.

The victory marked Draper's first competitive singles match since his second-round exit at Wimbledon last month, and while he got off to a solid start, he was tested before securing the win in three hours.

"It's unbelievable to be out here in New York. I wasn't sure if I would make it here this year but we have done a great job with the team since Wimbledon to get myself back on court," said Draper, who has been managing a left-arm injury.

"It wasn't my finest performance but credit to my opponent. He played some outstanding tennis. I'm looking forward to improving and hopefully getting better as the tournament goes on."