Elena Rybakina wins three-set epic to enter Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open semis

Ons Jabeur exited the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open at the quarterfinal stage for the second consecutive year after losing a thrilling encounter against reigning champion Elena Rybakina, who joins Belinda Bencic and Ashlyn Krueger, winners earlier in the day, in Friday’s semifinals.

The sixth meeting between Jabeur and Rybakina more than lived up to the pre-match hype as the pair played out an absolute classic on Stadium Court, with both women enjoying moments of superiority in a contest which was ultimately settled by a tie-break.

Having had to come from behind to defeat Katie Volynets in the last 16, reigning champion Rybakina enjoyed a far better start this time, dominating Jabeur in the first set, before the Tunisian hit back to claim the second, setting up a decisive third.

Rybakina seemed destined for victory when, leading 3-2, she broke her opponent’s serve, but Jabeur displayed nerves of steel to break back immediately and win her subsequent service game to level it up at 4-4.

The next four games, although back and forth, went with serve, forcing a decisive tie-break which Rybakina eventually clinched to seal her passage courtesy of a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5) victory, bringing an end to Jabeur’s involvement in the tournament, much to the disappointment of those fans inside Stadium Court.

In the day’s opening quarterfinal, 2023 champion Bencic faced Marketa Vondrousova, who had already seen off Emma Raducanu and Yulia Putintseva, in what was a repeat of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics final, where the Swiss star claimed gold.

Bencic had secured her spot in the last eight courtesy of a dominant win over Veronika Kudermetova, in which she didn’t drop a single game, and while she eventually prevailed, Thursday’s encounter was a far sterner test.

The fact the match featured 11 breaks of serve is perhaps indicative of the disrupted rhythm, but having edged in front at the start of the contest, Bencic did just about enough to hold on and claim the first set 7-5.

Having only returned from maternity leave last October, Bencic opted to ease herself in, but she is slowly getting back to her best, as showcased by her performances to date in Abu Dhabi. A controlled, assured display in the second set secured a 7-5, 6-3 victory, ensuring the 27-year-old is through to the semifinals of a competition which holds particularly fond memories.

After producing a superb comeback to eliminate last year’s beaten finalist Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 16, Krueger came out on top in a three-set thriller against 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez to secure a first WTA 500 semifinal spot. It was a fully deserved victory for the American, 20, who fired eight aces, including five in the opening set, which she edged 7-5. Fernandez responded well and, despite not being at her best, highlighted by seven double faults, still produced some brilliant tennis, more than playing her part in a highly entertaining contest. She took the second set, forcing a third, from which point on it was all about Krueger, who displayed fantastic power and technique to pull away from her opponent, eventually progressing 7-5, 4-6, 6-2. Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko/Ellen Perez booked their place in the semifinals of the doubles courtesy of a 6-4, 6-4 win over Timea Babos/Nicole Melichar-Martinez. Ostapenko suffered disappointment in the singles competition when she was beaten by Jabeur in the Round of 32, but she and partner Perez will reach the final of the doubles if they can overcome Vondrousova/Liudmila Samsonova, who progressed following a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Makoto Ninomiya/Ulrikke Eikeri. Elsewhere in the doubles, Kristina Mladenovic/Zhang Shuai came from behind to beat Heather Watson/Luisa Stefani, winning the decisive tie-break 10-3 to set up a semifinal meeting with Olivia Gadecki/Olivia Nicholls.