Eala's star continues to rise as Filipino fans turn US Open into a homecoming

Filipina sensation Alex Eala made her Louis Armstrong Stadium debut in style with an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 US Open first-round win over American qualifier Mary Stoiana on Tuesday.

Backed by her passionate flag-waving Filipino fans in New York, the world number 18 was in complete control, winning the match in straight sets against the 23-year-old American.

The highest-ranked Filipina tennis player in history, Eala is enjoying a great season, having won the first WTA title in Washington recently.

The season's highlights also include her run to the fourth round at Wimbledon, where she beat six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek.

Already a national icon in the Philippines, Eala brings a carnival-like atmosphere to every stadium across the world.

Tuesday was no different as thousands of Filipino fans arrived at the stadium to cheer for her on every point.

“The support that I’ve been getting over the past couple of days here in New York — and, honestly, the support and pride from everywhere around the world — has been amazing,” Eala said during the post-match courtside interview.

“I want to thank the community here in New York and the tennis fans, who are not just from the Philippines but who have made me feel so loved and have been so enthusiastic, contributing to the growth of women’s tennis.

“So, thank you, everybody, for being part of my journey and making it such a pleasure to do my job.”

Remarkably, it was four years ago in 2022 that Eala won the US Open junior singles title as an emerging teenager.

Now, she is arguably the biggest crowd puller in women’s tennis, with her interviews on WTA media channels earning more engagement than Grand Slam champions Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina.

“It’s an amazing time, but it’s also an amazing time for me to reflect on the past four years,” said Eala, who will face unseeded Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova in the second round on Thursday.

“You know, it’s an amazing time to look ahead and see my whole career ahead of me, and see the people that I go through it with and share the blessings with them.

“So, I’m really, really grateful to be here. I’m on Louis Armstrong, guys! And, yeah, I’m really grateful. I’m so happy.”