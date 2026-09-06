Eala fights back tears as she hails Filipino fans after US Open epic

After an epic three-hour battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala lost in three sets, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, in the third round of the US Open to American teen Iva Jovic.

Eala, 21, and Jovic, 18, who was born to Serbian parents in Torrance, California, are two of the best friends in women’s tennis and occasional doubles partners.

But that didn’t stop them from unleashing ferocious groundstrokes at one another as Eala’s flag-waving Filipino fans made it a football-like atmosphere at the iconic New York stadium.

The seesaw battle saw 17 breaks of serve as Jovic and Eala brought every shot to the table to gain an upper hand.

Eventually, it was Jovic who put an end to the dream of Eala, the highest-ranked player in the history of the Philippines.

Later, at the post-match press conference, Eala was fighting back tears when asked about the passionate support of her Filipino fans, who cheered for her until the end even as Jovic, the 14th seed, won five of the last six games to clinch the marathon battle.

"It's indescribable to summarise in a few words all the support I’ve received and how it makes me feel. It's a real privilege to be able to experience something like this," said Eala.

"Playing at Arthur Ashe and feeling that support, being in those environments, and learning all these lessons, fighting and doing what I love... I am really happy. I am very lucky to have these opportunities, to have all these people supporting me, and to be able to work hard to live this life the way I am living it.”

Heading into the US Open with her first WTA title in Washington and her best Grand Slam performance at Wimbledon, where she stunned six-time Major winner Iga Swiatek on her way to the round of 16, Eala was one of the standout players at the US Open, not just for the incredible army of fans she brings to every match.

The feisty left-hander has built a solid all-round game to take on the very best in the game, and her full spectrum of skills was on display on Saturday.

At a stadium named after the iconic Arthur Ashe, the first African-American to win Grand Slam singles titles, it was poetic that the Filipino trailblazer combined with Jovic, one of the rising stars of American tennis, to produce one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament so far.

"I am happy with the match. Of course, there is disappointment from the loss, but I try to focus on the positive side. I think it was a really good match and that the level was very high. So congratulations to Iva for continuing to fight and for managing to pull it off," the world number 18 said.

"What I learned tonight I still have to process. But what I know for sure is that I left everything on the court. I fought through the good and bad moments, even when there were times I wasn't playing too well and others when I was playing really well. What I know is that I fought until the end, and I am happy with that."

"I definitely think I've grown as a player since the last time we faced each other. In this match, I had my opportunities and was able to put myself in some situations that allowed me to have options, and that was positive."

Jovic, who has earned a fourth-round clash with fourth seed Coco Gauff, admitted to suffering mentally during the engrossing duel.

"That felt like a marathon and I felt like I lost my sanity five times over to win that match," Jovic said. "But it's really worth it for this feeling."

"She (Eala) played an outrageous level tonight. She was serving very good. She was showing a lot more versatility with her returns.

"She's playing some of the best tennis in the world right now so it's no doubt it takes a hell of an effort to beat her."