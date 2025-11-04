Dubai ready for battle of sexes as Sabalenka faces Kyrgios

Dubai will host an exciting match — Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown — between two tennis superstars in December.

The unique exhibition match will feature WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and mercurial Australian star Nick Kyrgios.

TLive, the sports and entertainment company, announced that the one-night exhibition will take place at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, on December 28.

Fifty-two years after the legendary 1973 Battle of the Sexes match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this contemporary edition unites two of tennis’s most compelling personalities for an evening that celebrates elite performance, sportsmanship, and an unforgettable spectacle.

“I have so much respect for Billie Jean King and what she has done for the women's game. I'm proud to represent women's tennis and to be part of this modern take of the iconic Battle of the Sexes match," said Sabalenka, a Dubai resident.

"Dubai is my home, and I know this city loves big, entertaining events. I have a lot of respect for Nick and his talent, but make no mistake, I'm ready to bring my A-game. I can't wait to step on that court at the Coca-Cola Arena and put on an incredible show for the fans," the four-time Grand Slam winner added.

Responding to Sabalenka’s challenge, Kyrgios, the 2022 Wimbledon runner-up, said: "When the World No.1 challenges you, you answer the call. I've got massive respect for Aryna; she's a powerhouse and a true champion. But I've never backed down from a challenge, and I'm not just here to play—I'm here to entertain. This is what I live for. Dubai, get ready for a show, because I'm going to bring the heat at the Coca-Cola Arena".

Battle of the Sexes: The Dubai Showdown is TLive’s debut event in the Middle East.

“TLive is thrilled to bring this modern take on Battle of the Sexes to fans in Dubai, one of the world’s most dynamic cities,” said Mark McFarlane, Managing Director, TLive. “We’re bringing together two of tennis’s most compelling personalities for a night that celebrates skill, showmanship, and respect on and off the court. It’s an event designed to thrill fans and create a moment that people will remember long after the final point.”

Fans are encouraged to pick their side, #TeamSabalenka or #TeamKyrgios, and be part of history as this iconic event is reimagined for a modern era.

The Sabalenka vs Kyrgios exhibition match at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, is supported by IM8, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).