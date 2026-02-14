Dubai Duty Free Women's Tennis Championship draw confirmed; details here

The draw for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships’ WTA 1000 tournament took place today, determining the pathway to the final for the tournament.

This year, it features 16 of the world’s top 20 – including Australian Open winner Elena Rybakina, World No5 Coco Gauff, and last year’s history-making Dubai champion Mirra Andreeva.

Taking place at a renovated Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, the 26th edition of the city’s women’s showpiece will run from February 15-24 and boasts six Grand Slam singles winners sharing a collective nine titles between them.

While the top eight seeds all received first-round byes, top seed and World No3 Rybakina – triumphant in Melbourne just a few weeks ago – is on course for a second-round meeting with German Tatjana Maria.

On the other half of the draw, No2 seed Amanda Anisimova could face two-time Grand Slam winner Barbora Krejcikova – a winner here in 2023 – in the Round of 32, should the latter safely negotiate her first-round tie with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Rybakina’s half of the draw also features the likes of 2023 US Open champion Gauff (No3 seed), World No9 Elina Svitolina (No7 seed), 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko (No10 seed), British No1 Emma Raducanu, and rising star Alexandra Eala of the Philippines – who will face Lucky Loser Hailey Baptiste of the USA to progress to a second-round tie with 2024 Dubai winner Jasmine Paolini.

Eala, who attended the draw and is sure to attract huge Filipino support when she starts her campaign on Sunday at 7pm on Centre Court, said: “The atmosphere changes a lot when there's a so many excited people. It means a lot for me, because it makes me feel like I'm home when I'm travelling for so many weeks of the year. And I think that feeling is reciprocated for a lot of the overseas Filipino workers. I know there's a huge population of them here in the Middle East, so it means a lot for people to see themselves in other people. That's what makes it special here.”

The Kabayan community will also have the chance to watch Leylah Fernandez, the Canadian of Filipino descent, on Centre Court when she meets No13 seed Liudmila Samsonova earlier in the afternoon.

On the opposite side of the draw, as well as the WTA’s youngest 1000 winner Andreeva and World No6 Jessica Pegula, Greek star Maria Sakkari will follow up her semi-final appearance in Doha last week with an opening round match against No16 seed Iva Jovic. This year’s Dubai tournament marks Jovic’s first appearance in the Middle East, and she is already impressed by what she has seen – which includes plenty of the emirate having taken in the panoramic city views afforded from atop the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa.

“I didn’t get to see a tonne of [Maria] play in Doha, so I’m going to talk to my coach and we’ll do some scouting,” said the 18-year-old American. “It’s never easy playing someone who is going into the week with a lot of confidence and she’s definitely in the match zone, but I’m going to do everything I can.”

The Official Draw event was led by WTA Supervisor Clare Wood, who was joined by, Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director, Dubai Duty Free and Chair of the Tournament Organising Committee; Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director, Dubai Duty Free, and Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships; WTA referee Carlos Ramos; Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing Dubai Duty Free; and the tournament’s famous silver coffee pot trophy.

“The start of WTA week is always exciting for us because it gives us an opportunity to showcase some of the improvements that we have done in the past year,” said Cidambi, who confirmed a new Court One with a 2,000-seat capacity, as well as an expanded Tennis Village.

Tahlak announced the four wildcards during the draw, with Turkish talent Zeynep Sonmez being joined by Sara Bejlek of Czech Republic, New Zealand’s Lulu Sun, and Janice Tjen of Indonesia. In a quirk of the draw, Sonmez will face Bejlek for a place in the second round, with the match scheduled for Centre Court immediately after Eala versus Baptiste.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 Championships, with prices starting from Dh65.