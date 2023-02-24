Dubai Duty Free Tennis: World No 1 Swiatek storms into final

Defending W2RC champion Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah looks to make it back-to-back driver and constructor titles for himself and Toyota Gazoo Racing this year
World No 1 Iga Swiatek stormed into the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a straight-sets 6-4 6-2 victory over American teenager Coco Gauff on Friday evening.
The 22-year-old Polish star, who is looking for a first title in Dubai in her first final, has not lost to Gauff, 18, in six career meetings.
A three-time Grand Slam winner who recently won the Qatar Open title, Swiatek has looked in imperious form all week despite making a first appearance on the new DecoTurf courts at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
En route to the final, Swiatek defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-1-6-1, Ludmilla Samsonova 6-1 6-0 and received a walkover from Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals.
Defending W2RC champion Qatari Nasser Al Attiyah looks to make it back-to-back driver and constructor titles for himself and Toyota Gazoo Racing this year
City were held to a 1-1 draw in Germany on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie with Riyad Mahrez's opener cancelled out by a header from Josko Gvardiol
The win ended Inter's run of four successive first-leg defeats in the league's knockout-stage ties
Evenepoel is now the leader of the General Classification and has been awarded the race’s Red Jersey
She continued her imperious form and demolished the challenge of 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-0 in 76 minutes
The star footballer was injured after colliding with Lille's Benjamin Andre and rolling his right ankle
The former doubles world No.1, partnering American Madison Keys, went down to Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-0
Pole Position, GEMS Education aim to send students on route towards motor sport careers