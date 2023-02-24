Dubai Duty Free Tennis: World No 1 Swiatek storms into final

World No 1 Iga Swiatek hits a backhand return during her semifinal match on Friday. — Photo by Shihab

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 6:51 PM

World No 1 Iga Swiatek stormed into the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a straight-sets 6-4 6-2 victory over American teenager Coco Gauff on Friday evening.

The 22-year-old Polish star, who is looking for a first title in Dubai in her first final, has not lost to Gauff, 18, in six career meetings.

A three-time Grand Slam winner who recently won the Qatar Open title, Swiatek has looked in imperious form all week despite making a first appearance on the new DecoTurf courts at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

En route to the final, Swiatek defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-1-6-1, Ludmilla Samsonova 6-1 6-0 and received a walkover from Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals.