Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Medvedev stuns Djokovic to enter final

Matches to be played on 17, 19 and 20, venues to be announced in due course
Russian Daniil Medvedev stunned world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 to enter the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
The Pakistani national team hockey player perished in the boating accident off the coast of Italy
On a dramatic day two in Indore, Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 59, caught brilliantly at slip by Steve Smith, with Nathan Lyon taking figures of 8-64
The 25-year-old will be among the elite athletes that will be competing in the season-opening race at Yas Marina Circuit
Frenchman keeps Bahrain Raid Xtreme in championship hunt as stage ends in drama
Playing alongside Rohan Bopanna, Pakistan’s Qureshi enjoyed much success until 2021, after which he teamed-up with India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan this year
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka was effusive in her praise for the onsite Jumeirah Creekside Hotel
The Catalans face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg, without injured trio Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski