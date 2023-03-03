UAE

Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Medvedev stuns Djokovic to enter final

Medvedev won the semifinal 6-4 6-4

Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his semifinal match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. — Reuters
By Team KT

Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 9:15 PM

Last updated: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 9:41 PM

Russian Daniil Medvedev stunned world number one Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 to enter the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

(More to follow)


