Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Maxime Cressy and Fabrice Martin win doubles title

Cressy and Martin beat the third seeds Lloyd Glasspool of Britain and Harri Heliovaara of Finland 7-6, 6-4 in the final

Maxime Cressy of USA and Fabrice Martin of France celebrate a point against Lloyd Glasspool of Britain and Harri Heliovaara of Finland. — M.Sajjad/Khaleej Times

By Joy Chakravarty Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 8:12 PM

Playing for the first time together, the unseeded American-French duo of Maxime Cressy and Fabrice Martin beat the third seeds Lloyd Glasspool of Britain and Harri Heliovaara of Finland 7-6, 6-4 to win the doubles title of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Cressy and Martin were down a break early in the first set, but rallied with a thrilling serving display, while they hit 14 aces and saved both break points they faced to triumph after one hour and 25 minutes at the ATP 500 event.

Glasspool and Heliovaara have been in good form and were 11-2 this year before the match, including winning the Adelaide-1 title. But they did not have any answer to the serving power of Cressy and Martin.

Glasspool is ranked a career-high No12 and Heliovaara is No11 in the ATP Doubles Ranking, while the Paris-born American Cressy is No117 and Martin is 41st.

Cressy and Martin defeated Australian Open finalist Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski in their team debut match on Wednesday.

Cressy is ranked No36 in singles and career-high No117 in doubles this week. He reached Montpellier singles and doubles finals last month, before falling to Haase and Middelkoop in doubles final alongside Olivetti.

It was Cressy’s first career doubles title, while the 36-year-old Martin gets back to the winner’s circle for the first time since winning Antwerp in 2021 with compatriot Nicolas Mahut.