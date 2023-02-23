Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Kudermetova, Samsonova enter doubles quarterfinals

Third seeded Dutchwoman Demi Schuurs and her American partner Desirae Krawczyk stayed on track for a shot at the title

Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in action against Leylah Fernandez and Bethanie Mattek-Sands. — Photo by Shihab

By Team KT Published: Thu 23 Feb 2023, 5:08 PM

Thursday’s action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships began with some entertaining doubles matches before the quarterfinals of the women’s singles later in the evening.

Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova beat Leylah Fernandez and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 7-5 7-5 in the second doubles quarterfinals.

Earlier, third seeded Dutchwoman Demi Schuurs and her American partner Desirae Krawczyk stayed on track for a shot at the title when they comfortable defeated Kimberley Zimmermann and Monica Niculescu 6-4 6-3 in the first of three last-eight doubles matches.

The women’s quarterfinals scheduled for the day kick-off at 5pm with an all-American clash between fifth seeded Coco Gauff and the in-form Madison Keys.

This will be followed by a 7pm game between Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who knocked out defending champion Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday, and Barbora Krejčíková from the Czech Republic.

The last match of the night will see Karolina Muchova take her chances against another in-form player, the third seeded American Jessica Pegula