Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Krejcikova stuns Swiatek to clinch title

Krejcikova beat Swiatek 6-4 6-2 in the final

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during the final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek. — Reuters

By Team KT Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 9:08 PM

Barbora Krejcikova delivered a masterclass to defeat world No 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets to win the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships before a packed centre court on Saturday.

Ranked No 30 in the world, Krejcikova proved that on a good day anything is possible as she carved out a 6-4 6-2 victory over a lacklustre Swiatek in one hour and 31 minutes.

It was her first WTA 1000 title and it came in the most brilliant setting of the iconic Centre Court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

“It was a great final and I’m really happy with the result,” said Krejcikova who has this week claimed the scalps of the world's top three players in WTA rankings.