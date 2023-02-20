Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Grand Slam winners in action today

Rahul has failed to go past 23 in his past 10 Test innings and scored just 17 and one in the team's six-wicket win inside three days at New Delhi
After a fantastic start to the 2023 edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Sunday, the action will get more intense today at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.
Grand Slam winners Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko, Victoria Azarenka and Bianca Andreescu will open their campaign today in the women's singles.
Meanwhile, Indian icon Sania Mirza, who will be retiring from the sport after the Dubai event, will play her doubles first round match at 5:45 pm on Court One.
Sania will be partnering American star Madison Keys in the doubles first round game against Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova.
The centre court action will start at 12 pm when Kudermetova takes on Anhelina Kalinina in women's singles.
Laura Siegemund of Germany will play the next match on Centre Court against Ana Bogdan of Romania.
Karolina Pliskova, a former world number one from the Czech Republic, will begin her campaign against her compatriot Markéta Vondroušová in the third match on the centre court.
Then Victoria Azarenka, a two-time Grand Slam winner, will take on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.
In the first match of the evening (7 pm) on the centre court, former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia will face Katarina Zavatska of Ukraine.
In a battle of Grand Slam winners, reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will face Bianca Andreescu of Canada in the last match of the evening on the Centre Court.
The multiple award-winning Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has attracted nine of world's top 10 players, including world number one and three-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka who last month won her first Major at the Australian Open.
The men's week of the tournament will start on February 27 when world number one and 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will begin his bid for his sixth title in Dubai.
