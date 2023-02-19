Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Easy win for Petra Kvitova

Adani Sportsline owned Gulf Giants became the proud owners of the dazzling trophy besides collecting the winning purse of $700,000 in the inaugural season
Two-time Grand Slam winner Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic was among the early winners as the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships got underway at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Sunday.
Kvitova, the 12th seed, was too strong for Martina Trevisan, the unseeded Italian, in her 6-2, 6-1 win in the round of 64.
Meanwhile, Madison Keys also advanced to the second round with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini of Italy.
The multiple award-winning Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has attracted nine of world's top 10 players, including world number one and three-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka who last month won her first Major at the Australian Open.
The men's week of the tournament will start on February 27 when world number one and 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will begin his bid for his sixth title in Dubai.
Adani Sportsline owned Gulf Giants became the proud owners of the dazzling trophy besides collecting the winning purse of $700,000 in the inaugural season
The hosts conceded a lead of one run but a key eighth-wicket partnership between Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) closed the gap on Australia's first innings total after they slipped to 139-7
The statement did not give any details on the amount proposed in the bid for the club but the price could reach a record 6 billion euros, according to reports
It came after a unanimous vote by Scotland players and support staff, with both the Cricket Association of Nepal and the player himself made aware of the protest in advance
William Buick wows his Mum with Meydan Dubai World Cup Carnival hat-trick for Godolphin
India assure themselves of a medal for the first time in history with their brilliant come-from-behind victory over Hong Kong China
Emiratis Abdulla Hussain Albelooshi and Hassan Mustafa AlFardan have been training at Ski Dubai under supervision of the UAE Winter Sports Federation
Belgian Tim Wellens broke for a solo win on stage three, while his team UAE leader Tadej Pogacar held the overall lead