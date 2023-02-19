Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Easy win for Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during her match in Dubai on Sunday. — WTA Twitter

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 2:52 PM

Two-time Grand Slam winner Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic was among the early winners as the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships got underway at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on Sunday.

Kvitova, the 12th seed, was too strong for Martina Trevisan, the unseeded Italian, in her 6-2, 6-1 win in the round of 64.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys also advanced to the second round with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

The multiple award-winning Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has attracted nine of world's top 10 players, including world number one and three-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka who last month won her first Major at the Australian Open.

The men's week of the tournament will start on February 27 when world number one and 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will begin his bid for his sixth title in Dubai.