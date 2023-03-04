Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Cressy, Martin reach doubles final

Frenchman aims to stretch Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s championship lead on final day
Maxime Cressy of the US and Fabrice Martin of France reached the doubles final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Friday.
Cressy and Martin beat Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 5-7 7-6 10-7 in the second semifinal of the night.
Earlier, the top-seeded all-Croatian team of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic are just not finding the form that saw them win nine titles in 2021, the year when they got together for the first time.
Pavic, seventh in ATP Doubles Ranking, and No8 Mektic, were dumped out in the semi-finals of the when they lost 6-4, 6-2 to the third seeds Lloyd Glasspool of Great Britain and Harri Heliovaara of Finland.
The 2021 Olympics gold medallists were knocked out in less than an hour, against a duo that served well and were better in the returns as well.
Glasspool and Heliovaara got the only break of the first set in the third game. In the second, they reeled in five straight games when at 1-2, including two breaks, to close the match.
ALSO READ:
Frenchman aims to stretch Bahrain Raid Xtreme’s championship lead on final day
The 30-year-old has led her country to four Twenty20 World Cup titles — the latest in South Africa last month — and a one-day crown
Matches to be played on 17, 19 and 20, venues to be announced in due course
The Pakistani national team hockey player perished in the boating accident off the coast of Italy
On a dramatic day two in Indore, Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 59, caught brilliantly at slip by Steve Smith, with Nathan Lyon taking figures of 8-64
The 25-year-old will be among the elite athletes that will be competing in the season-opening race at Yas Marina Circuit
Frenchman keeps Bahrain Raid Xtreme in championship hunt as stage ends in drama
Playing alongside Rohan Bopanna, Pakistan’s Qureshi enjoyed much success until 2021, after which he teamed-up with India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan this year