Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Cressy, Martin reach doubles final

Maxime Cressy of the US and Fabrice Martin of France in action against Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen. — M.Sajjad/Khaleej Times

By Joy Chakravarty Published: Sat 4 Mar 2023, 12:12 AM

Maxime Cressy of the US and Fabrice Martin of France reached the doubles final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Friday.

Cressy and Martin beat Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen 5-7 7-6 10-7 in the second semifinal of the night.

Earlier, the top-seeded all-Croatian team of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic are just not finding the form that saw them win nine titles in 2021, the year when they got together for the first time.

Pavic, seventh in ATP Doubles Ranking, and No8 Mektic, were dumped out in the semi-finals of the when they lost 6-4, 6-2 to the third seeds Lloyd Glasspool of Great Britain and Harri Heliovaara of Finland.

The 2021 Olympics gold medallists were knocked out in less than an hour, against a duo that served well and were better in the returns as well.

Glasspool and Heliovaara got the only break of the first set in the third game. In the second, they reeled in five straight games when at 1-2, including two breaks, to close the match.

