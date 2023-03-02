Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Alexander Zverev storms into semifinals

The Catalans face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg, without injured trio Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski
Olympic champion Alexander Zverev became the first player to reach the semifinal at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.
The seventh seeded player from Germany beat unseeded Italian Italian Lorenzo Sonego in straight set 7-5 6-4 in the first quarterfinal on the Centre Court.
Zverev, who reached a career high ranking of 2 last year before a serious injury kept him out of the game for several months, was too strong for Sonego on Thursday.
In the semifinal, the 25-year-old German will take on the winner of the match between Andrey Rublev, the defending champion, and Botic van de Zandschulp.
Meanwhile, world number one Novak Djokovic will play Hubert Hurkacz in the third quarterfinal ( 7 pm UAE Time).
Then Daniil Medvedev, the Russian third seed, will face Croatian Borna Coric in the last match of the night.
The Catalans face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday in the first leg, without injured trio Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski
The 1994 World Cup winner featured in a star studded match which was part of the Asian Paralympic Committee's Welfare Sports Festival for People of Determination
The second-seeded Russian came through two harrowing tiebreaks and saved five match points to defeat a tenacious Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6, 7-6, 7-6 after a two-and-a-half-hour Centre Court battle
Fontaine achieved the record of 13 goals in the 1958 finals in Sweden where France reached the semifinals for the first time in their history, losing to Pele's Brazil
Dubai Turf and Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa, defending champion Country Grammer are among a top-class group of horses who have landed ahead of the meeting on March 25
French star thanks technicians for putting him on path to recovery in world title race
He paired with Kareem Al Allaf in the doubles
The Russian had become the world No.1 for a total of 19 weeks last year in February and June