Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Alexander Zverev storms into semifinals

The German beat unseeded Italian Italian Lorenzo Sonego in straight set 7-5 6-4 in the first quarterfinal on the Centre Court

Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates after winning the quarterfinal match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy. — M.Sajjad/Khaleej Times

By Team KT Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 6:09 PM

Olympic champion Alexander Zverev became the first player to reach the semifinal at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.

The seventh seeded player from Germany beat unseeded Italian Italian Lorenzo Sonego in straight set 7-5 6-4 in the first quarterfinal on the Centre Court.

Zverev, who reached a career high ranking of 2 last year before a serious injury kept him out of the game for several months, was too strong for Sonego on Thursday.

In the semifinal, the 25-year-old German will take on the winner of the match between Andrey Rublev, the defending champion, and Botic van de Zandschulp.

Meanwhile, world number one Novak Djokovic will play Hubert Hurkacz in the third quarterfinal ( 7 pm UAE Time).

Then Daniil Medvedev, the Russian third seed, will face Croatian Borna Coric in the last match of the night.

