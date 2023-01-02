Djokovic gets warm welcome in Australia, Nadal loses again

It’s been been a month since the world stopped turning on its axis, moving instead to the flight of the Al Rihla ball and Doha became the centre of the universe, and getting back to ‘normal' is going to be one big ask for many of us
Novak Djokovic lost his doubles match but received a warm welcome from the crowd at the Adelaide International on Monday.
The 21-time major winner was deported from Australia a year ago after arriving unvaccinated against Covid-19 at a time when the country was still subject to strict quarantine regulations and proof of vaccination.
His first match was a low-key doubles encounter alongside Vasek Pospisil, and the pair lost 4-6 6-3 (10-5) to Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar.
Questions about how he would be received were quickly answered when Djokovic's supporters flocked to the stadium to welcome him back.
Djokovic begins his singles campaign on Tuesday against Constant Lestienne as he builds up to the Australian Open, where he is looking for a record-extending 10th title.
Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal lost again at the United Cup mixed teams tournament, chalking up Monday's defeat to Alex De Minaur to rustiness.
The second-ranked Nadal lost to the Australian 3-6 6-1 7-5 after having been beaten by Britain's Cameron Norrie in three sets.
The record 22-time Grand Slam champion said he needs more matches like Monday's to be ready for his Australian Open title defense.
“I need hours on court. I need battles like this. I didn’t play much official matches the last six months, almost seven,” said the 36-year-old Spaniard, who battled foot, rib and abdomen injuries last year.
“I have two weeks before the Australian Open starts. I can't say that the situation is ideal but, at the same time, I can't say that it's very negative, because for moments I was playing good.”
