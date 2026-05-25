Djokovic fights back to keep French Open bid alive

Djokovic is seeking to win a fourth Roland Garros crown, which would send him beyond Margaret Court as the player with the most Grand Slam titles in the history of the sport

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 25 May 2026, 10:39 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Novak Djokovic came from a set down to beat Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 and book his spot in the second round of the French Open on Sunday.

The 24-time major champion Djokovic is seeking to win a fourth Roland Garros crown, which would send him beyond Margaret Court as the player with the most Grand Slam titles in the history of the sport.

Recommended For You

Agreement may be cancelled due to US obstructing some clauses: Iran's Tasnim

Agreement may be cancelled due to US obstructing some clauses: Iran's Tasnim

UAE resident, 5-year-old daughter found dead in Sharjah's Al Nahda

UAE resident, 5-year-old daughter found dead in Sharjah's Al Nahda

Tehran has not agreed to hand over highly enriched uranium stockpile: Senior Iranian source

Tehran has not agreed to hand over highly enriched uranium stockpile: Senior Iranian source

US to lift blockade on Iranian ports, allow limited oil sales under draft deal: Axios

US to lift blockade on Iranian ports, allow limited oil sales under draft deal: Axios

Iran says no nuclear deal yet with US, Tasnim news reports

Iran says no nuclear deal yet with US, Tasnim news reports

 

"His service is practically impossible to see... Only once or twice in my career (have I seen a serve like it)," Djokovic said on-court of his big-serving opponent.

It was a first victory on the red dirt of the season for the 39-year-old after he skipped the vast majority of the clay-court swing due to a shoulder issue.

Djokovic showed his rustiness by blinking first in the opening set as Mpetshi Perricard got the Parisian crowd on their feet with a break of serve in the 11th game, before holding comfortably to get his nose in front.

Djokovic managed to engineer his first two break points of the match in the sixth game of the second frame but failed to convert as the 22-year-old roared back to ensure the set stayed level at 3-3.

But the Serb, one of tennis' all-time great returners, was starting to get the measure of the 2.01-metre Mpetshi Perricard's bullet serve and eventually got the break he so desperately craved in the 12th game of the second set to level the match.

When Mpetshi Perricard sent wide a stretched forehand after chasing down a Djokovic drop shot, it was the first break point converted by the former world number one out of 10 across the set.

With his eye now firmly in, Djokovic wasted no time in getting ahead in the third frame as he broke the former world number 29 in the second game to race into a 3-0 lead.

The unrelenting Djokovic then won three of the next four games to claim a rapid-fire third set.

The pair exchanged breaks right at the start of the fourth set before the match settled back into its earlier ebb and flow.

Djokovic struck again to get 4-3 ahead, this time serving out to book his spot in the round of 64, where he will face another Frenchman, Valentin Royer.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Tehran has not agreed to hand over highly enriched uranium stockpile: Senior Iranian source

2

Trump says Iran peace deal is 'largely negotiated', Hormuz Strait will be opened

3

UAE resident, 5-year-old daughter found dead in Sharjah's Al Nahda

4

Meet Sharjah-based Indian student who earned Guinness World Record at 11

5

At least 24 killed, over 50 injured after train blast in Pakistan's Balochistan