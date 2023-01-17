Djokovic feels the love during dominant win at Australian Open

Qatari defending car champion Nasser Al-Attiyah is streets ahead in the hunt for the 2023 title
Novak Djokovic soaked up thunderous applause in his first match back at the Australian Open after last year's deportation drama, as the nine-times champion outclassed Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3 6-4 6-0 on Tuesday in a flawless start to his title bid.
Returning to Melbourne Park where the prolific Serbian was denied a title defence in 2022 after being sent home amid public fury for not having a Covid-19 vaccination, Djokovic saved three early break points to win the first set as fans sang his name.
"Thank you for giving me such a welcoming reception that I could only dream of," said Djokovic, who is chasing a record-equalling 22nd major title.
"I feel really happy that I'm back here in Australia and on the court where I have had the biggest success in my career.
"Definitely this court is the most special court in my life and I couldn't ask for a better start to the tournament."
A heavily strapped left thigh due to a hamstring strain he suffered en route to the Adelaide title proved little hindrance for the 35-year-old who was enjoying his time in front of the Rod Laver Arena crowd as he took the second to double his lead.
Striking the ball superbly throughout, Djokovic underlined his credentials as favourite to win the title, which would take him level with holder Rafa Nadal on 22 majors, by wrestling Carballes Baena into submission in a one-sided third set.
