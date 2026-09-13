Defiant Sabalenka motivated by US Open final defeat

Aryna Sabalenka, denied a third consecutive US Open title and toppled from the world number one spot she had held for 99 weeks, vowed to come back stronger after a season of disappointment.

"I think overall I should be happy with the level I played, and there's lots of things to take from this tournament," said the 28-year-old Belarusian, who had looked more than capable of salvaging her Grand Slam season before she ran into the buzzsaw of Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina, already assured of ascending to number one before they took the court for Saturday's final, triumphed 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in a dominant display.

It was a massive comedown for Sabalenka, who had looked at her powerful peak when she blew past world number four Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

But for the first time since 2022, she will end the year without a Grand Slam title.

Rybakina beat her in the Australian Open final, and she fell in the quarter-finals of the French Open before a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon.

In fact, it has all been a slog for Sabalenka since she won the prestigious Indian Wells-Miami double in March.

"As experience shows, I only come back stronger, and all of these lessons this season definitely already made me stronger, but definitely going to motivate me for the next year to do (a) better job."

Sabalenka was grateful for the support she received from the crowd on the cavernous Arthur Ashe Stadium court, who were willing her on as she clawed back a set against Rybakina and encouraging her even as the third set was slipping away.

"It felt amazing," Sabalenka said. "Actually, at some point I felt like, 'Oh, my God, I feel American.'

"I just wish I could, you know, win it and feel the support even more."

Despite the defeat, and her fall from number one, Sabalenka said she doesn't think much will change in how her opponents consider her.

"I think anyway when you go out there, you have target on your back. Doesn't matter if you are No. 1, No. 2, 3, 4, whatever it is.

"I'll just keep working hard and keep improving my tennis, my level. Hopefully I will win some more tournaments," she said.

And she'll take pride in a reign at number one, a place she has held for a total of 107 weeks -- including the stretch of 99 straight weeks that will end on Monday.

"Ninety-nine? Well, that's amazing," she said. "Let's see if Elena can beat me in that."