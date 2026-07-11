Defeated Djokovic says he wants 'at least one more time' at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic left Wimbledon defeated but not disheartened on Friday as Jannik Sinner demolished the Serb in a one-sided semifinal to end his hopes of a record 25th Grand Slam title.

As seven-times champion Djokovic walked off to a huge ovation after a 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat, many inside Centre Court might have wondered whether the 39-year-old would ever return.

Admitting afterwards that it had been "a good old blowout", Djokovic certainly did not sound like a man ready to call time on a staggering career.

"I would like to, at least one more time. Let's see," a subdued Djokovic told reporters when asked whether he would continue fighting the next generation as a 40-year-old at the 150th Wimbledon next year.

While Djokovic fell just short of reaching a mind-boggling 39th Grand Slam singles final, the fact remains that only a few players can beat him.

Even world number one Sinner lost to Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals this year and on Tuesday he outlasted Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the longest match of this year's tournament.

"Of course, I'm disappointed. I wanted to win Wimbledon. That's the reason why I'm still pushing myself so hard," Djokovic, whose 24th Grand Slam title arrived at the US Open in 2023, said.

"I'm proud of what I achieved three nights ago. Felix is number three, fourth player in the world. Proven to myself and others that I can still play at the highest level, and I have.

"I reached the last four of Wimbledon. Losing in straight sets against the best player in the world, okay. It is what it is. But the tournament was positive in terms of the attitude on the court, the fighting spirit, the dedication.

"I mean, it's still there."

Djokovic will now re-group and focus on the last Grand Slam of the year at the US Open.

"A little bitter taste stays as I wasn't at the desired level today. But we turn the next page and we move on," he said.

"I don't have any pressure or no one is forcing me to play. I do it because I really want to and because I still can. I still can play as a top-10, top-5 player.

"Let's see what the future brings."

Sinner salutes 'true inspiration' Djokovic

Meanwhile, Sinner hailed Djokovic as a "true inspiration" as the defending Wimbledon champion revealed he had to raise his game to end his rival's title bid on Friday.

The world number one will face French Open champion Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday.

Sinner's dynamic display avenged his Australian Open last-four loss to Djokovic in January.

Full of admiration for Djokovic's longevity, Sinner said: "Even when I had this small winning streak from last year, you always feel pressure before playing against Novak.

"This is why I practise. I like challenges. Playing against Novak in Grand Slams, they are very different than playing in Masters events.

"It's so amazing to see him still producing this kind of level. The match he has played with Felix, I was watching. The level was so high.

"It's a true inspiration for all of us and also the younger generation, how much a good mindset can do to your body and mind as well."

Zverev hungry for Wimbledon glory

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev said he is "hungry" for more silverware after the French Open champion swaggered into his first Wimbledon final with a ruthless straight-sets victory over Arthur Fery on Friday.

Zverev shattered Fery's hopes of becoming the first wildcard to reach a Wimbledon title match in 25 years, powering to a 7-6 (7/0), 6-2, 6-4 victory in the semifinal on Centre Court.

The German second seed will face defending champion Sinner in Sunday's final, when he can become the seventh man in the Open era to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon back to back.

Having finally banished his unwanted tag as the best player of his generation never to win a Grand Slam, Zverev has taken his game to another level at Wimbledon over the last fortnight, proving his thirst for success is unquenched by his Paris triumph.

Zverev's Wimbledon run is a stark contrast to Dominic Thiem, who beat the German to win his first major at the 2020 US Open but failed to make a single Grand Slam quarterfinal since.

"I think it's very individual. I think different people, I think Dominic Thiem, in particular, he put his whole life and soul into winning that Slam," Zverev said.

"He came back from two sets to love down against me in the US Open. I think it was such a relief for him that it was maybe a bit too much of a relief mentally.

"For me, I stay focused. I stay hungry. I want more. I want to continue playing at the best level and continue winning. I hope I'm able to do that, and again on Sunday I have another big chance."