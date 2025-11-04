  • search in Khaleej Times
Clinical Gauff dominates to eliminate Paolini in WTA Finals

Gauff, who made 17 double faults when she lost to Jessica Pegula in her first game in Group Steffi Graf on Sunday, committed only three double faults this time

Published: Tue 4 Nov 2025, 8:36 PM

Defending champion Coco Gauff put on a clinical performance to beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2 and eliminate the Italian as she registered her first win at the WTA Finals on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, who made 17 double faults when she lost to fellow American Jessica Pegula in her first game in Group Steffi Graf on Sunday, committed only three double faults this time as she dominated the eighth seed.

"I knew today’s win was important to keep myself in the tournament. If I lost, I would have been out," world number three Gauff said.

The American took just over 10 minutes to build a 3-0 lead in the first set before Paolini went through a nine-minute battle to fend off three break points and win her first game.

Paolini got a break but Gauff drew the Italian into backhand rallies and won points with precise cross-court shots to claim the next game and take a 5-3 lead before holding to win the set.

The French Open champion's strategy of making Paolini run constantly from one side of court to the other paid off again when Gauff got back-to-back breaks to go 5-2 up in the second.

She secured victory with a powerful serve that Paolini could only hit into the net.

"I thought I served smart... I don't think Jasmine was a 100% today," Gauff added.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Pegula later on Tuesday in Group Steffi Graf.