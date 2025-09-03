Carlos Alcaraz zips past Jiri Lehecka into US Open semifinals

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the US Open semifinals on Tuesday, demolishing Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-2 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows and he had the crowd in the palm of his hand as he fired off 28 winners and never faced a break point.

Lehecka is one of the few players to beat Alcaraz this season, winning in the Doha quarterfinals, but was outclassed this time around and could only watch helplessly as the Spaniard's forehand winner zipped by on match point.

Alcaraz will play the winner of the match later on Tuesday between 24-times major winner Novak Djokovic and American fourth seed Taylor Fritz.

Alcaraz broke in the first game, helped on his way by a pair of Lehecka double faults, and the Spaniard got the crowd going as he triumphed in a thrilling, cat-and-mouse exchange at the net in the 10th game, sending a backhand winner streaking past the Czech.

The 2022 champion kept the momentum going in the second set, converting a break point at the net in the first game, and Lehecka became visibly agitated as he went down another break with a double fault in the seventh game.

Alcaraz smiled in disbelief as he nailed a series of precise shots to set up a break point in the seventh game of the final set, but Lehecka dug in to hold.

Alcaraz let out a triumphant cheer as he prevailed in a 12-shot rally on break point in the ninth game, and deployed his golf swing celebration to the delight of fellow Spaniard and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who was in attendance.

The five-times major winner has only been broken once so far in the tournament, where he could retake the number-one ranking from Italian Jannik Sinner.

"It's really difficult not to think about it," he said. "If I think about the number one spot too much then I'm going to put pressure on myself and I don't want to do that."