E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Alcaraz outlasts Zverev to claim maiden French Open title

The world number three has now won three Grand Slams, after his Wimbledon title last year and his US Open triumph in 2022

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. — AFP
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. — AFP

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 9:54 PM

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz was made to sweat but clinched his first French Open title by beating Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 in Sunday's final.

The world number three has now won three Grand Slams, after his Wimbledon title last year and his US Open triumph in 2022, and he has a perfect record in major finals.


The 21-year-old also became the seventh man and the youngest to capture Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces.

Alcaraz shrugged off an early break and blazed through the first set, which he finished with a big forehand winner, but he allowed Zverev to turn the tide and level the match as his unforced errors crept up.


Having steadied himself, Alcaraz was serving for the third set at 5-3 before another dip allowed Zverev to take the lead in the contest, but the Spaniard raced through the next set despite a thigh issue and raised his game to prevail in the decider.

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports