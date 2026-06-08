Broken bones and Type 1 diabetes: How Zverev broke every 'Major' barrier

It’s impossible to truly appreciate Alexander Zverev’s maiden Grand Slam triumph at the French Open on Sunday without looking back at his semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal on the same court four years ago, which left him walking on crutches.

During long periods of that brutal semifinal in 2022, it seemed Zverev had a shot at doing what no man had ever come close to achieving — taking down a peak Nadal at Roland Garros centre court.

He fought the King of Clay like a gladiator, challenging his aura of invincibility on the Parisian red dirt, as he traded heavy groundstrokes in exhausting rallies. They served big, hit powerful returns with incredible accuracy and found impossible angles to outfox each other, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

And yet, that semifinal was still in its second set after more than three hours of pulsating battle when Zverev forced a tie-break.

After losing the first set tie-break (8-10), it was the German’s chance to level the match. But while going for a forehand return on the first point, Zverev suffered a horrific injury, rolling his ankle as he fell to the court. The German was screaming in pain as he held his ankle, lying on the court.

Nadal walked across the net and joined medical staff who rushed to help him, sending shockwaves across the stadium.

Assisted by two staff, he slowly disappeared into the locker room before returning to the court with crutches, to shake hands with Nadal, the chair umpire and wave goodbye to the crowd.

At that point, nobody had the heart to picture what might have been. If not for that cruel injury, would Zverev have beaten Nadal?

That was not the question troubling any tennis fan in that moment. All they wanted to know was whether Zverev could recover from a sickening injury and return to the world’s biggest stages as an athlete.

Zverev, who underwent surgery to repair the torn ligaments in his ankle, was out of the game for six months before his return to competitive tennis.

A new challenge awaited a man once tipped to challenge the Big Three — Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

For all his talent, Zverev only had an Olympic gold medal and a runner-up finish at the 2020 US Open in his trophy cabinet.

Now returning from a serious injury in 2023, Zverev also had to battle self-doubt as he prepared to mount another Grand Slam challenge.

New obstacles

As Nadal was beginning to fade, Federer had already retired, and Djokovic, the lone warrior from the golden era, continued to be a thorn for the next generation, reaching all four Slam finals in 2023 and winning three of them.

It was never going to be easy for Zverev, especially after the emergence of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as the young Spaniard and Italian began to dominate from 2024, even leaving Djokovic struggling to make Major finals.

Now in his late 20s, Zverev’s challenge became even bigger, both mentally and physically, to keep himself in prime shape to stand a chance against Alcaraz and Sinner, while learning to cope with demoralising defeats.

There were plenty of setbacks, losing a five-set final at the 2024 French Open to Alcaraz before going down in straight sets in the 2025 Australian Open final to Sinner.

It seemed all Zverev could do was hope the Lady Luck would smile on him as Alcaraz and Sinner went on to share nine Grand Slams between them since the start of 2024.

Fortunes finally favoured him when Alcaraz was forced out of the French Open and Wimbledon this year due to injury, and Sinner suffered a shock defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round in Paris.

With an ageing Djokovic also making an early exit, the path to his long-cherished dream was finally open.

But the 29-year-old still had to battle nerves in the final as he faced Italy's Flavio Cobolli, who came up with a spirited challenge before Zverev clinched the dramatic five-set battle 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-7 6-1.

And fittingly, he ended years of pain and agony on the same court which saw him walk with crutches in 2022 following the Nadal semifinal.

"This court is so special to me in so many ways," he said on Sunday.

"Some of the best moments of my life have happened on this court, and some of the worst too. I sat here with seven broken bones four years ago, and I also lost a final here (in 2024)."

German messiah

Zverev's victory also ended Germany's three-decade-long wait for a male Grand Slam winner.

Boris Becker was the last German to win a major at the Australian Open in 1996.

Becker, a six-time Grand Slam champion, was moved by the triumph of his resilient compatriot.

"If there is one player at the very top of the rankings who truly deserves this after years of hard work, of despair, of disappointment — it’s him," Becker told Eurosport.

"He has more than earned it. And to achieve all of this while living with diabetes — that should hardly be possible. It’s incredible. I’m very proud of him."

Born to Russian immigrants in Germany, Zverev has battled Type 1 diabetes since the age of four.

In 2022, the world number three created the Alexander Zverev Foundation to help children with diabetes. His foundation also helps people with the condition in developing countries.

In every battle on a tennis court, Zverev also faces a challenge to keep his blood sugar under control, often taking insulin shots during breaks.

On Sunday, Zverev took insulin shots again as Cobolli, his opponent in the final, staged a stirring fightback in the fourth set to take the final to the decider.

But, despite the nerves and the incredible weight of the occasion, Zverev remained steady in the fifth set and clinched the championship point. As he collapsed to the court, he buried the ghosts of 2022 with tears of joy rolling down his face.