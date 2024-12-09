British tennis star bowled over by Dubai after winning AHTC title

Jodie Anna Burrage receives the winner's trophy. — Supplied photos

Jodie Anna Burrage, the latest champion at the annual Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge left with a promise of returning for the “next few years”.

“I absolutely love playing in Dubai, and that is perhaps the foremost reason why I would love to return and play in this place next year and in the next few years as well,” Burrage disclosed after her win in straight sets against the tournament’s top seed, Polina Kudermetova.

Burrage took just 64 minutes for her 6-3, 6-3 win against Kudermetova in front of a weekend crowd at the Habtoor Grand Resort tennis courts, late on Sunday. It was her biggest career title on the ITF circuit following her win against Italy’s Lucia Bonezetti in three sets to claim the $60,000 Open de Seine-et-Marne in France in April 2023.

Her previous best was right here on the same court as Burrage beat Yulia Hatouka to win the $25,000 ITF Dubai in April 2021.

“To me, Dubai is turning out to be special you see,” Burrage beamed as she wiped away tears of joy.

“I came here with no expectations at all, and now I have just won the biggest tournament of my career. I think I have done well for myself and my confidence with this win. This couldn’t have come at a better time,” Burrage added.

The Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge began as a $25,000 (AED 91,250) event that was later classified as a $75,000 tournament between 1999 to 2015. In 2016, this was upgraded to a $100,000+H competition on the ITF Women’s Circuit.

The brainchild of Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, the annual tournament has managed to live up to its hype of encouraging the development of women’s tennis in the UAE and the region, while raising the profile of the sport across the Arab world.

With the top seed Kudermetova struggling a bit with a stiff shoulder, Burrage was quick off the blocks breaking early for a 2-0 cushion. A medical time-out was not of much relief to Kudermetova as her British opponent wrapped up the opening set in half an hour.

Although Kudermetova started off well with an early break in the second. But, Burrage came right back and a couple of breaks later was the new champion at this annual $100,000 tournament. "I simply love playing here, and I will be returning to Dubai many more times," Burrage promised. Among those making their way on the court was Veronika Kudermetova, older sister of the runner-up, Polina. "It's been a long and hard week of tennis for me. A final is never easy as anyone can come up with their best game on that day," Polina related. "It's the end of the year, and now it is time to get a few days of rest before we head to Australia," she added.