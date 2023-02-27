Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Where to watch the third Test between India and Australia

The remaining two matches between India and Australia is a must watch as both teams are vying for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final

Indian batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Srikar Bharat greet Australian captain Pat Cummins after the end of the second Test in New Delhi. — PTI

by James Jose Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 2:15 PM

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy may have been retained after India ran out comprehensive winners against the Australians in Nagpur and New Delhi, but the rivalry that has built up over the years between these two formidable sides means there will be no quarter given in the remaining two Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad.

And with the dangled carrot of a World Test Championship final, the Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad hold a lot of significance in the scheme of things.

As things stand, it is a three-way shootout between India, Australia and Sri Lanka for places in the final at the Oval in June.

India and Australia are in the box seat but if India lose both the Tests and if Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0, then Rohit Sharma's team will miss out on the final.

It is a similar scenario for Australia. If they go down to India in the remaining two Tests and lose the series 4-0 and Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by a 2-0 margin, the Aussies will be out and Sri Lanka will sneak through to the final.

India had featured in the inaugural World Test Championship, going down to New Zealand.

It only means that the remaining two matches between India and Australia is a must watch.

The third Test begins in Indore from March 1, while the fourth Test starts from March 9 in Ahmedabad.

Cricket fans can catch the action on Criclife from 8 am UAE Time.

