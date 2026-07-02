Alexandra Eala writes history for Philippines in 'electric' Wimbledon atmosphere

Alexandra Eala became the first player from the Philippines to reach the third round of a Grand Slam in the Open era, beating Maya Joint in an "electric" atmosphere at Wimbledon on Thursday.

The 21-year-old fought back to defeat Serena Williams' first-round conqueror Joint 3-6, 6-2, 6-0, roared on by hundreds of Filipino spectators on Court Three.

"It's obviously an amazing thing for me to do that for my country," she said after booking a last-32 tie with reigning Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek. "I really appreciate that I'm able to share this with the nation, but I think first and foremost it makes me super proud because of the work that I've put in."

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There was an unmistakably Filipino feel to the small arena on Thursday, and not just provided by her legion of enthusiastic fans waving the Southeast Asian archipelago nation's flag.

Her team and family were wearing t-shirts bearing a picture of the sampaguita, the national flower of the Philippines.

"I think the atmosphere today was amazing, it was electric, respectful and all that I could have hoped for," said Eala, who stayed on court for as long as possible to sign autographs.

"Of course I also want to give them time, my time," Eala told reporters of her fans. "It's extremely hard to get tickets here at Wimbledon so I'm very happy with the support."

The world's 12th most populous country has not had many female sports stars to cheer in recent years, with men's boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and gymnast Carlos Yulo flying the flag on the global stage.

Eala was sporting a custom Nike visor bearing a phrase in Tagalog which translates to: "Every dream begins as a seed. Once it grows, it cannot be stopped."

"I think it's so sentimental to be able wear things or to carry parts of my culture with me on court, because of course it's a huge reason as to who I am," added Eala, the 29th seed.

"And for me to be able to represent the Philippines in Wimbledon, I guess, and in the biggest stages in the world, it means so much to me."

Hard work 'paying off'

Eala will resume her burgeoning rivalry with six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek on Saturday.

She claimed a shock win over the Pole in the 2025 Miami Open quarter-finals, before losing a one-set lead in Madrid in a rematch a few weeks later.

Eala allayed any fears for her supporters that she was carrying an injury, despite wearing heavy strapping on her right leg.

"I'm okay, no injury, no serious problem. The bandage is more preventative. I mean, I guess I'm normal tired. It's my job, so I'll be back," she said.

Eala had previously struggled to translate her strong performances on the WTA Tour to the major stage, winning just one match in her previous five Grand Slam appearances.

But she arrived at the All England Club in excellent grass-court form after reaching the semi-finals in Berlin and winning a WTA 125 title in Birmingham.

"I've been working extremely hard, my team has been working extremely hard and I really feel like it's paying off, so these wins mean a lot," said Eala.

Eala gained a measure of revenge for an agonising loss to Joint, 12/10 in a deciding-set tie-break, in the Eastbourne final last year.

"It hit me quite hard, I cried a lot, I wasn't able to watch those highlights for a couple of months," she said of that match.

"I think I've improved a lot in this past year, and I'm happy that I'm able to look back on that match now and smile."