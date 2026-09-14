Alexander Zverev beats Ben Shelton to win US Open title

Top seed Alexander Zverev banished bitter US Open memories to beat American Ben Shelton 6-3 7-6(2) 5-7 6-2 in the final on Sunday, capturing the title six years after letting a golden opportunity slip through his fingers.

The German squandered a two-set lead in the 2020 title match against Austrian Dominic Thiem but now armed with a champion's mentality following his breakthrough triumph at Roland Garros in June, he broke American hearts with a devastating display against Shelton.

The home fans were desperate to see Shelton end a 23-year American men's Grand Slam drought but the eighth seed never found his top form in his first major final.

In a battle between two of tennis' most explosive players, it was Zverev who had all the early firepower, as Shelton's inexperience showed with a double fault on break point in the opening game.

Shelton produced one of the points of the match in the sixth game, scrambling to reach a drop shot and prevailing in a tense exchange at the net.

Encouraged by his team, the American mixed in serve-and-volley tactics in an attempt to shift the momentum, but the move proved ineffective and he handed Zverev the set with a double fault.

The partisan crowd tried to get under Zverev's skin in the second set, cheering wildly after he produced a double fault in the ninth game. But the German refused to get distracted, surging to a 5-0 lead in the tiebreak as the fans desperately chanted "Let's go, Ben!"

Zverev looked like he would roll to the finish line in the third set as he saved a break point in the sixth game with a lethal backhand winner.

Shelton's frustration boiled over two games later when he slipped and crashed to the court, prompting the American to let out an expletive.

But Shelton dug in his heels, subduing his opponent with a series of powerful groundstrokes from the baseline to break serve and force a fourth set.

Shelton's resilience only delayed the inevitable as Zverev came through a 25-shot rally to secure an early break in the deciding set. He never let go of that advantage as he finally got the chance to hoist the US Open trophy on his 11th appearance at the hardcourt major.