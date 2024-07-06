Alcaraz wins five-set Wimbledon thriller as Gauff eases through

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning against Frances Tiafoe. — AFP

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 12:30 AM

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated close friend Frances Tiafoe in a roller-coaster five sets to reach the Wimbledon last 16 on Friday as US Open winner Coco Gauff breezed through.

Alcaraz came through 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 on the back of 16 aces in his 55 winners in a Centre Court thriller that stretched to the best part of four hours.

"Always a big challenge playing against Frances," admitted Alcaraz, who was also pushed to five sets by the American in the semi-finals of the 2022 US Open on his way to a first Grand Slam title.

"He is a really talented player, really tough to face and he has shown again that he deserves to be at the top and fight for big things."

Alcaraz, who is bidding to become only the sixth man to capture the French Open and Wimbledon titles back-to-back, has now reached the last 16 of a Slam for the 10th time.

The world number three will next take on either Ugo Humbert of France or Brandon Nakashima of the United States.

Women's world number two Gauff ended the run of British qualifier Sonay Kartal, who had defied her humble ranking of 298 to reach the third round of a Slam for the first time.

Gauff won 6-4, 6-0, allowing her opponent just eight points in the second set.

Despite the loss, Kartal, who had arrived at the All England Club with just over $18,500 from her 2024 efforts on court, will go away with a windfall of more than $182,000.

"This is my first time playing a British player here so I was little nervous because I knew you'd be for her, which is understandable," said Gauff.

"Thankfully you guys were pretty nice to me so that helped."

Gauff will face American compatriot Emma Navarro for a place in the quarterfinals.

Tommy Paul, the US men's 12th seed, made the fourth round for second time with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

It was Paul's eighth successive win on grass after he claimed the Queen's Club title on the eve of Wimbledon.

"I'm having fun on the grass," said Paul.

Grigor Dimitrov, who was a semifinalist 10 years ago, defeated 37-year-old Gael Monfils in straight sets.