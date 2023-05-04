Alcaraz wants to become one of the tennis greats

Three-time world champion Torrente battled his way from fourth
Carlos Alcaraz has enjoyed a spectacular start to his career by winning a Grand Slam crown and three Masters 1000 titles as a teenager and the world number two said he dreams of becoming one of the game's all-time greats.
The Spaniard, who turns 20 on Friday, won the US Open last September to become the youngest man to top the world rankings.
The 'Big Three' of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated men's tennis for nearly 20 years, collectively winning 64 Grand Slams.
While only Djokovic and Nadal of the three are still active, Alcaraz said reaching their level will be a daunting task.
"Well, my dream in tennis right now is to become one of the best players in history," Alcaraz told reporters after beating Karen Khachanov 6-4 7-5 in the Madrid Open quarter-finals on Wednesday.
"In this world, you have to dream big and you have to think big, as well," Alcaraz said. "I want to be part of the best tennis players in history and I'll work for it."
Alcaraz, who is seeking a fourth title of the season after triumphs in Buenos Aires, Indian Wells and Barcelona, continues his Madrid title defence on Friday when he takes on Croatian Borna Coric in the semifinals.
Alcaraz said he plans to play in Rome next week as he builds up for the French Open, which starts on May 28.
Three-time world champion Torrente battled his way from fourth
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended India's 58-year wait for a gold medal at the Asian championships
Ding's triumph signalled China's rise as a major player on the global chess scene
The new position will motivate us to continue working in order to achieve the best for the game locally, continentally and internationally, Aljasmi said
Rankireddy said winning the Asian Championships after being part of India's Thomas Cup-winning team is an incredible feeling
Verstappen leads the drivers' championship by just six points ahead of the fifth round of the record 23-race season in Miami
Sindhu showed glimpses of her best form in her run to the Spain Masters final before producing three impressive performances in Dubai
The reward comes in appreciation for winning the cup the tenth time in the club's history, and for the second time in a row