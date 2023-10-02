Alcaraz storms into China Open semis, Medvedev sets up Zverev clash

Second-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hits a backhand return to Norway's Casper Ruud. — AFP

By AP Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 10:26 PM

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz eased to his 12th semifinal appearance of the season with a 6-4, 6-2 win over seventh-seeded Casper Ruud at the China Open on Monday.

The top-seeded Spaniard recovered from falling a break behind in the first set before he overpowered Ruud with 30 winners and four breaks of serve to advance.

“To be able to beat a player like Casper in straight sets is really good," Alcaraz said. "It means you are playing well. It is really tough, big rallies at the beginning of the match, but I am really happy with the level.

"Being able to find solutions after the start of the first set. These kind of matches give you extra confidence.”

Alcaraz will meet sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner in Tuesday's semifinals after the Italian downed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev overcame a second-set stumble to beat Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

The Russian struggled to find his usual fluid game in the first two sets but sprung to life in the third set to shake off the 36th-ranked Humbert and progress to his 10th semifinal of the year.

His semifinal opponent will be eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev, who needed three sets to prevail over Nicolas Jarry 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Making her first appearance at the China Open, second-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the second round with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

The Pole fired 27 winners and made 25 unforced errors, breaking serve a total of seven times in the win.

“You have to be patient with her because she’s running for every ball,” Swiatek said of her No.55-ranked Spanish opponent. “I kind of wanted to just be solid and be intensive but not make too many mistakes with risking.”

Swiatek will next face Varvara Gracheva.

Third-ranked Coco Gauff defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 6-3. The US Open winner plays Croatian Petra Martic next.

Fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over China's Zheng Qinwen. Seventh-seeded Ons Jabeur, winner of the Ningbo Open last week, beat Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-4 and ninth-seeded Caroline Garcia was a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Kateryna Baindl.