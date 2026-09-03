Alcaraz plans more breaks, warns packed schedule fuelling injuries

World number three Carlos Alcaraz said he plans to take more breaks from the tour and warned that the packed tennis calendar is contributing to injuries and fatigue among players.

The Spaniard, who returned to action at the US Open after a lengthy layoff due to a wrist injury sustained in April, said the demands of the schedule made it impossible for players to compete in every major event without risking burnout.

"I took more than I wanted but seeing how tight is the calendar, I don't want to have this break because of an injury," Alcaraz told reporters after beating Jaime Faria 4-6 6-0 6-3 6-2 on Wednesday.

"In the future, I'm going to take some long breaks. Maybe not four months, but one month, two months, missing some tournaments, because it's impossible to play them all."

Since 2025, seven of the nine ATP Masters 1000 events have been expanded to 12 days, with only Monte Carlo and Paris retaining their traditional one-week formats.

The ATP has said players control their own schedules and it is working to encourage an appropriate number of matches during the season.

"They are adding more important tournaments. In a way they are making us play," he said.

"You can say no and decide your calendar, but there are some Masters 1000s, some Grand Slams, and we are out playing 40 weeks if we have to play every mandatory tournament that the ATP requires us to play."

Alcaraz pointed to a growing injury toll on the tour, with Jannik Sinner, Jack Draper, Holger Rune and Joao Fonseca among players who missed this year's U.S. Open.

"We are seeing a lot of players getting injured and tired. If they don't do anything about it, we are going to see even more in the future," he added.

Meanwhile, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka also advanced at the US Open on Wednesday, as organisers heaved a sigh of relief after clearing a backlog of rain-delayed matches.

Former winner Daniil Medvedev weathered an avian interruption to soar into the next round, with Americans Ben Shelton, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Frances Tiafoe all progressing.

Sabalenka was even more impressive a short while earlier on the main showcourt, as the Belarusian crushed Russian qualifier Polina Iatcenko 6-1 6-1, before bristling at a question about her appearances at pre-tournament events.

"You guys are, like, a joke. Parties, fun ... like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? What kind of question is that?" the world number one said.

"Just because I posted, like, some activities with brands, and you think that I've been partying, not training?"

Medvedev, the 2021 champion, had his feathers ruffled in a 6-1 6-3 7-5 victory over US wildcard Sebastian Gorzny on Louis Armstrong Stadium when two birds landed on the net.

Earlier, third-ranked Pegula needed just 56 minutes to dismantle 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-1 in the first match at Arthur Ashe Stadium to book a match-up with 2021 runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

"To be out of there in under an hour, it doesn't always happen. So I think I'm just going to take that one and run," said Pegula, the runner-up in 2024.

Eighth seed Shelton had a more difficult time, beating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 7-5, as he relied on the energy of the home crowd to power through.

The Montreal winner has emerged as one of the best hopes of ending a 23-year US men's major drought in a diminished field missing injured world number one Jannik Sinner.

Navarro took down fellow American Caty McNally 3-6 6-2 6-3 and Tiafoe beat Rei Sakamoto 6-3 7-6(2) 7-5, but it was not all good news for the home hopes as 2017 champion Sloane Stephens suffered a 6-1 7-5 defeat by 11th seed Marta Kostyuk.

Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova eased to a 6-4 6-2 win over Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee in her bid for a second consecutive Grand Slam title, while runner-up Karolina Muchova outclassed Katie Boulter 6-1 6-0.

With a backlog of 14 matches to complete after Tuesday's weather-hit action, organisers looked to the heavens in the afternoon as more rain fell over Flushing Meadows to bring a brief halt to play.

There was no stopping lucky loser Bu Yunchaokete from reaching the second round, however, as he delivered a stunning win over 12th seed Rafael Jodar.

Alex Michelsen delivered another jolt to a fancied player as he upset fellow American and 16th seed Brandon Nakashima 6-3 6-4 6-4 in the second round, while Australian sixth seed Alex de Minaur eased through his opening match against Italian qualifier Andrea Guerrieri 6-2 6-2 6-4.

Peruvian Ignacio Buse added a new chapter to his family's US Open story as he won a five-setter to earn a maiden victory and follow in the footsteps of his grandfather Eduardo, who last won a match at the tournament in 1958.