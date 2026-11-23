Carlos Alcaraz won the ATP Finals with a 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) victory over world number one Alexander Zverev in the title match in Turin on Sunday.

After becoming the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam at the start of the season with victory in the Australian Open, the 23-year-old has bookended an up-and-down year with a first title at the season-ending showpiece tournament.

Alongside Roger Federer, Andre Agassi and Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz now forms part of an exclusive list of men to have won all four majors and the ATP Finals.

With his illustrious compatriot Rafael Nadal never managing to win the season-ending tournament, Alcaraz became the first Spanish champion since Alex Corretja in 1998.

"It's been an amazing week. I couldn't finish the week in a better way, so I'm really proud," Alcaraz said after capturing his sixth title of the year.

"I've been through really difficult moments with myself, with my team, and we could go through everything. I'm playing great tennis, so for me, lifting this trophy is something that I've been chasing for a really long time. It means the world to me," he added of the hamstring issue he suffered earlier in the tournament.

A wrist injury had caused Alcaraz to miss a good chunk of the middle of the season and following that victory in Melbourne he failed to add to his seven major titles.

But since returning in August, he has enjoyed a blistering end to the year, winning his last 14 matches to capture trophies at the Vienna Open, the Paris Masters for the first time and now the elusive ATP Finals.

He lost in the season-ender's final to Jannik Sinner last year, but with the injured Italian having curtailed his season, Alcaraz found himself again in the Turin title match against a world number one.

Zverev, a two-time ATP Finals champion, broke his Grand Slam duck this season by claiming the French and US Opens, catapulting him above Alcaraz and Sinner to the top of the rankings.

Topsy-turvy

The top two seeds in Italy, Alcaraz and Zverev were a cut above the rest all throughout the tournament, both topping their respective pools with three wins from three.

The first set of Alcaraz's semifinal win over Ben Shelton was the only frame either player had dropped all week.

Indeed Zverev had marched into the final without dropping a service game, but he was mightily tested straight out of the traps by Alcaraz as the world number three forced three break points in the very first game before the German dug in to hold.

Alcaraz was not so wasteful two games later, however, as he broke Zverev to love when the 29-year-old overcooked a mid-court forehand.

Zverev forced break-back points in the next game but, after failing to convert, he was left to rue his luck even further as the Spaniard broke to 30 to grow his lead to 4-1.

Zverev wiped out one break but Alcaraz was nonetheless firmly in the ascendancy and pounced for a third time on the Hamburg native's serve in an entertaining seventh game which saw Zverev dejectedly chuck his racquet to the floor after netting a smash from an Alcaraz tweener lob.

A netted backhand by Zverev -- his 19th unforced error of the match -- on Alcaraz's first set point then brought an end to a surprisingly sloppy opening frame.

Both players exchanged breaks in the second set as it went the distance.

The Murcian took a 3-0 lead in the tie-break before Zverev won the next six points to bring up three set points.

But the Spaniard struck back to wipe them out before getting a mini-break to bring up championship point on his own serve.

The first went begging when he whipped a forehand into the tramlines but he brought up a second with a drop-shot and sealed the title with a backhand.