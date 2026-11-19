Carlos Alcaraz said he was still feeling a hamstring problem that he picked up in his ATP Finals victory over Daniil Medvedev, but a recent spell on the sidelines had taught him to stay composed when his body throws another obstacle in his path.

The world No. 3 needed a medical timeout to have his left thigh strapped midway through his meeting with Medvedev in the season finale on Wednesday, but completed a 6-2 6-4 win.

"I feel it a little bit," Alcaraz said. "I'm not going to lie. But, you know, unfortunately I was playing great and suddenly I felt a little problem of my hamstring.

"I could play really good tennis since that moment till the end of the match. I was focused on other things. I was trying to stay relaxed, to move not too aggressive. I'm thinking about being aggressive and thinking about my shots all the time.

"Right now I'm just feeling okay. We'll see with my team, with my physio, but I think the rest of the day and tomorrow is really going to be important days ahead of me."

The 23-year-old Spaniard reached the semifinals and will continue his quest for a maiden ATP Finals title. He takes on the already eliminated Flavio Cobolli in his last round-robin match in Turin on Friday.

Alcaraz said a near-five-month layoff with a wrist injury had reshaped his perspective, with the seven-times Grand Slam champion winning titles in Tokyo, Vienna and Paris after his return to action at the US Open in late August.

"The injury made me realise what's really important," Alcaraz said. "It's not winning or losing finals of tournaments. It's just about playing tennis. It's a gift every time I can step on the court and compete healthy.

"When you realise that, everything comes easier for me, because I enjoy and I don't feel stressful on a tennis court ... which means I can face problems in a different way.

"More calm, relaxed, and I'm thinking, 'OK, I'm going to still try my best tennis, I'm going to still try what I have to do' ... I think right now I'm more mature."