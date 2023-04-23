Alcaraz beats Tsitsipas to clinch back-to-back Barcelona titles

It was Tsitsipas's fourth consecutive loss to Alcaraz

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz raises his trophy. — AFP

Sun 23 Apr 2023

World number two Carlos Alcaraz beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3 6-4 to win the Barcelona Open on Sunday and clinch his third ATP Tour title of the year and the ninth overall for the 19-year-old.

Alcaraz, who had an injury-plagued start to the season and was beaten by Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of his last tournament, the Miami Open, won in Barcelona for the second consecutive year, taking the title without losing a set.

The Spanish teenager beat world number five and second seed Tsitsipas with the same ease that he dispatched every other opponent in Barcelona this week.

Alcaraz, who in December became the youngest year-end world number one since the ATP rankings began, was close to perfection on Sunday and gave a masterclass as he won in less than 80 minutes.

"Today I was myself, I was fluid and relaxed. It was the perfect moment to do it and I'm super happy to have delivered it in outstanding fashion," Alcaraz told TVE.

"Yesterday, before going to sleep I was so tense and woke up today very nervous. However, the warm-up helped me to relax, and I thought I should let my body flow and not be tight."

