After winning Paris Masters, Alcaraz high on confidence ahead of ATP Finals

Alcaraz defeated American Ben Shelton 7-6(5) 7-5 in Paris to seal his fifth title of the year and his third since returning to the tour at the US Open after a break of nearly five months

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Nov 2026, 11:32 AM
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World number three Carlos Alcaraz said his Paris Masters victory on Sunday was the ideal platform to launch his campaign for a first ATP Finals title and that he had played his best tennis since returning from a wrist injury in August.

Alcaraz defeated American Ben Shelton 7-6(5) 7-5 in Paris to seal his fifth title of the year and his third since returning to the tour at the US Open after a break of nearly five months.

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"This was probably my best week in terms of tennis (since returning)," the seven-time Grand Slam champion told reporters.

"I can match it with Vienna, that I feel really comfortable in terms of tennis.

"But I would say this week, I made one step forward mentally. I had a lot of really tough moments.

"During the matches, I faced important and really tough moments internally, fighting with myself, trying to be positive, trying to stay strong mentally, and not letting those negative thoughts into the game."

Alcaraz has yet to win the ATP Tour's season-ending tournament, finishing runner-up in 2025 after losing to rival Jannik Sinner.

"As I said openly, this is a tournament that I really want to win one day," Alcaraz said.

"I don't know if it's going be this year, next year, if I'm ever going be able to win this tournament, but I'm going to work hard.

"I'm going to believe that I can do that, and I'm going to go this year with a lot of confidence, with a lot of information in my bag, on the things that I really want to improve and be better at in that tournament. I'm going to go for it, for sure."

The ATP Finals begins on Sunday in Turin.

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