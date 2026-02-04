Abu Dhabi Open: Stunning comeback win for Filipina star Eala

On a dramatic day at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Filipina star Alexandra Eala delivered the headline moment, staging a thrilling near three-hour epic against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Stadium Court.

The electric atmosphere at packed Stadium Court proved pivotal as Eala fought back from 4-0 down in the deciding set, with the crowd's roaring support spurring her on through a dramatic tiebreak victory that secured her place in the quarterfinals. The Filipina star's remarkable comeback had the stands erupting in celebration.

“The support is really great (in Abu Dhabi),” said Eala following her victory.

"I've been in a lot of positions before with a lot of people, but this year has really stepped up a notch. With every match I play in these environments, I'm learning to have fun and enjoy it. What's special here is seeing the crowd get excited, and knowing there are so many Filipino expats in the region who come together for moments like this. It's a platform for them to celebrate and share in something they're excited about. I'm really grateful for that support."

Earlier in the day, Ekaterina Alexandrova proved too strong for Dayana Yastremska in straight sets, while Czech qualifier Sara Belem produced a stunning upset over former finalist Jelena Ostapenko.

British No. 2 Sonay Kartal also advanced, defeating lucky loser Renata Zarazua in straight sets - Zarazua stepping in after defending champion Belinda Bencic unfortunately withdrew due to illness.

On the doubles side, the quarterfinals saw Perez and Schurs defeat Alexandrova and Joint in a super tiebreak, while Khromacheva and Klepač progressed in a closely contested three-set battle. Kenin and Krawczyk advanced via walkover.

Nigel Gupta, Tournament Director at MARI, said: "Today was a wonderful celebration of women in sport, both on and off the court. Eala's comeback against Sasnovich was absolutely spectacular - fighting back from 4-0 down in the final set to claim victory in front of that electric crowd was a moment the fans won't forget. That's the kind of tennis that defines our tournament, alongside the thrilling matches we saw throughout the day."