Abu Dhabi Open is a special tournament for me, says Bencic

Belinda Bencic returned to the Stadium Court at Zayed Sports City on Sunday morning for a photoshoot alongside a trophy she has made a habit of winning. With the main draw starting on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, the Swiss player smiled for photos and selfies ahead of an exciting week of action.

Bencic, currently ranked World No. 10, returns to Abu Dhabi in pursuit of a third Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title, having lifted the trophy in both 2023 and 2025. Her victory earlier this year over American Ashlyn Krueger marked a triumphant high point in the 28-year-old player’s comeback season following maternity leave, reinforcing her status as one of the most consistent and dynamic competitors on the WTA Tour.

With her precision, resilience, and all-court intelligence, the Swiss star remains unbeaten at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, a tournament she has quickly made her own. Her 2025 win also became one of the emotional highlights of the event as she celebrated on court with her daughter, Bella, in front of a packed crowd at Zayed Sports City.

A former World No. 4, the 28-year-old Swiss star has claimed eight career WTA singles titles, and won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020, where she defeated Markéta Vondroušová in a three-set final. She has a bye for the Round of 32 and will be in action on Monday.

“The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is a special tournament for me – I’ve had some of my best memories here. The atmosphere is always incredible, and it means so much to return to a place where I’ve felt so much support from the fans. I’m looking forward to another great week of tennis this week,” Bencic said.

Organised by MARI in partnership with Mubadala and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has quickly established itself as one of the WTA Tour’s most compelling early-season events, combining world-class tennis with a strong focus on youth, community engagement and fan experience.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open takes place from January 31 to February 7, combining world-class women’s tennis with a packed schedule of community and family activities. Tickets are available now at Platinumlist.