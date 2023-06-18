Tennis round-up: Boulter and Burrage set up historic all-British final in Nottingham Open

Watch: Mass brawl erupts at exhibition fight between boxing great Floyd Mayweather, John Gotti
It started with an invasion of the ring — and the situation got worse when supporters of both Mayweather and Gotti came to blows in the crowd
Two British women will contest a WTA Tour final for the first time since 1977 after Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage both progressed at the Nottingham Open on Saturday.
Boulter beat fellow Briton Heather Watson 6-4 7-5 before Burrage upset France's Alize Cornet 7-5 7-5.
Both players will be appearing in their first WTA final with the British number one ranking also up for grabs.
"I was not expecting this coming into this week but I'm very, very happy with my performance," 24-year-old Burrage said. "Alize is not an easy opponent to put away.
"It's going to be an amazing day on Sunday and I'm really looking forward to it -- what an amazing tournament for us."
The last time two British women featured in a WTA Tour final was when Sue Barker played Virginia Wade in San Francisco in February 1977.
All-Russian women's final
Ekaterina Alexandrova will defend her Libema Open title against fellow Russian and top seed Veronika Kudermetova after both reached the final on Saturday without dropping a set all week.
The No. 4-seeded Alexandrova defeated No. 7 Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-1, 7-6 (1) by taking her break point chances, three of five. She denied all five for Sasnovich, who was playing her first semifinal of the year and first ever on grass.
Alexandrova will be playing for her fourth WTA singles title on Sunday. She beat Kudermetova in the semifinals here last year en route to the title.
Kudermetova, a tournament top seed for the first time, knocked out unseeded Viktoria Hruncakova of Slovakia 6-3, 6-2.
The men's final pitches sixth-seeded Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands against Jordan Thompson of Australia.
Griekspoor put out Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-4, 7-5, and Thompson took out countryman Rinky Hijikata 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Tiafoe makes it a first in Stuttgart
Frances Tiafoe reached his first grass court final after seeing off Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics in straight sets in the Stuttgart Open.
The 12th-ranked American came through 6-3, 7-6 (13/11) and will face Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff for the title on Sunday in what will be his seventh tour final.
"I have played some solid tennis. It is one of my favourites surfaces. It is good to get out here and get some matches," said Tiafoe who saved six set points in a marathon second set tie-break.
Third-seeded Tiafoe is chasing his third tour-level title and second of the season this week, having triumphed on clay in Houston in April.
Struff saw off Polish fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to close in on a first ever title.
The 33-year-old cracked 35 winners past Hurkacz in his 89-minute victory.
"I am very happy," Struff said. "Hubi is an incredible grass-court player, so I knew I had to play a very good match. After starting off well I found a way and I am very happy with the win."
