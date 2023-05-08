Rafa Nadal missing French Open would be 'brutal' for the sport, says Roger Federer

A field of 20 horses will be vying to wear the famed garland of red roses that is presented to the winner of America's famous race
Roger Federer said he hopes Rafa Nadal will recover in time for the French Open and that it would be a "brutal" blow for tennis if the 14-time Roland Garros champion is absent this year.
Nadal has been dealing with a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January, and fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam grew after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open.
Nadal skipped last week's Madrid Open and also missed tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.
"It would be brutal, it would be tough for tennis if Rafa isn't going to be there," 20-times Grand Slam winner Federer told Sky Sports on Sunday at Formula One's Miami Grand Prix.
"I still hope so, I saw he pulled out of Rome so I wish him the best.
"Obviously Novak (Djokovic) hasn't been playing that much so I hope he's going to be strong as well and then all the young guys coming through as well," added Federer, who retired from tennis last year.
Nadal has competed at the French Open every year since winning the first of his men's record 22 major titles in Paris in 2005.
The claycourt major begins on May 28.
A field of 20 horses will be vying to wear the famed garland of red roses that is presented to the winner of America's famous race
The young UAE National team will start its training at the facility soon to get ready for upcoming sporting events
World number two said she was prepared for another tough battle as she bids to improve her 2-5 win-loss record against the Pole
Pakistan batsman says team should focus on consistency with only a few ODIs left before the World Cup later this year
More than three decades after Maradona led Napoli to its first two Serie A titles, “Osi” and “Kvara” were the biggest reasons behind the team's success
This reaction comes after the LSG mentor and RCB batter had heated exchange after their match
The tournament in Dubai also offered a great opportunity for UAE's local shuttlers to play against some of the best players in the world
A return to Barcelona looks most likely but given his links with Saudi Arabia, the Argentine great could well be headed to the Middle East