Tennis: Pegula says potential Saudi deal can help WTA ensure equal prize money for men and women

American world number four Jessica Pegula said doing business with Saudi Arabia can help the WTA in its quest to ensure equal prize money but it will carefully evaluate following other sports to the Gulf state.

Saudi Arabia has invested huge amounts of money into soccer, Formula One and boxing in recent years while the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit recently ended its two-year dispute with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour by announcing a merger.

WTA chairman Steve Simon said there were still "big issues" with Saudi Arabia as potential hosts for WTA events and the governing body of women's tennis had not yet made any decisions or entered into negotiations with the country.

"I'm sure we'll talk and go about it," WTA player council member Pegula told reporters ahead of Wimbledon.

Men and women get equal prize money at the four Grand Slams. WTA Tour events, however, have often offered less prize money than those on the separate men's ATP circuit, but the WTA last week announced plans to address the issue with a new strategy.

"If they (Saudi Arabia) could help getting us to equal prize money, though there are negatives, there's a lot of positives that can come out of it," Pegula added.

"Hopefully we don't just look at the negatives and we can see the positives. Hopefully something good comes out of it the right way."

Men's ATP Tour chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said last month he held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and other potential investors on projects including infrastructure, events and technology investment.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic warned that the "integrity and tradition" of tennis must be preserved should the sport strike a tournament deal with Saudi Arabia.

"I think that we as individual sport on a global level are probably closest to golf in terms of how we see sports," 23-time major winner Djokovic said at Wimbledon.

"I think from that example we can probably learn a lot, some positives, some negatives, and try to structure a deal -- if it's going in that direction -- that it is going to protect the integrity and tradition and history of this sport, but still be able to grow it in such way that it will be appropriate."