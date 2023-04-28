Ten Hag says some United players did not give their best against Spurs

Nineteen former DP World Tour winners with a combined 46 top tier wins between them will tee it up this week, including Stephen Gallacher, David Howell and Alvaro Quiros
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said some of his players did not give their against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday after it threw away a two-goal lead and drew 2-2.
Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had put United 2-0 up at halftime but Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min struck in the second half to salvage a draw for Tottenham.
Ten Hag said United's hectic schedule was a factor but added that it cannot be used as an excuse for the draw, which kept it fourth on 60 points, two points behind Newcastle United, who has played a game more.
"The time is enough to recover. Our players are in demand to be ready. Today we are not ready. Some thought 90% is enough. But we lose focus," Ten Hag told reporters.
"That's why we give goals away. We did not do our jobs in positioning."
United had travelled to Tottenham four days after defeating Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley. It also played at Sevilla in the Europa League last week.
"I know they are not robots and it is a tough schedule. But when you are playing for Man United and playing away, you have to give (everything) on every occasion," Ten Hag added.
Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason praised his team's character after it bounced back from a 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle.
"In football, you win, lose, draw, but the most important thing is that we are united and act as a team. I have a team that is willing to fight," said Mason after his first game in charge in his second spell as interim boss.
Son said its comeback was driven by anger after an "unacceptable" performance last time out.
"Today we wanted to bring a good energy," he said.
