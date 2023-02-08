Teamwork the key to winning UAE Women’s Tour

UAE Team ADQ rider Silvia Persico wants to inspire women in the region

UAE Team ADQ. — Supplied photo

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 9:49 PM

Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, once said ‘talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships.’

The advice was not lost on star cyclist Silvia Persico, who believes that a strong synergy will help UAE Team ADQ, the country’s first professional women’s cycling team, achieve the desired results when they compete in the inaugural UAE Women’s Tour that starts on Thursday.

Persico, one of the newest members of the 16-strong international squad of bikers, is looking forward to challenging herself with the help of her teammates which includes fellow Italian and Olympian Marta Bastianelli.

Silvia Persico. — Supplied photo

“I’m really excited to be part of the UAE team,” said the 23-year-old, who enjoyed a fantastic season last year where she even finished in fifth place in the Tour de France Femmes.

“I’ve worked hard and so have the other members in the team. We are really strong and united. We want to achieve something good and to inspire the women and people here.”

Persico really pushed herself during her preparation for the UAE Women’s Tour where she participated in over 10 cyclo-cross races to strengthen her legs.

She also acknowledges that she and her team will have to cope with the varying weather conditions in the UAE where the wind could be a factor.

“The conditions here in the UAE are different to what I’m normally used to but I’m sure my team can help me overcome any difficulties and I can also help them when they need,” she said.

“I think that the key during this week and for the rest of the season is that we are really united.”

Persico revealed that she was not feeling any pressure but added: “I think its important to win but the most important thing is that we give more than 100 percent.

“It is also important to win because we are a UAE team and we are here in the UAE. But if we don’t we can still try another time.

“We are a new team and I think like them (teammates) but in the race it's different. it’s harder,” she said.

A former National Champion in Italy, Persico’s career really took off in 2022 when she produced a string of good results at the top level including winning the Premio della Liberazione and securing a competitive third place in the UCI World Championships.

Persico credits her success to a change of mindset and how she built her self-confidence.

“Everything started to change when I started to believe in my abilities and those of my teammates,” she said.

“It's important to grow as a team, together. It’s also important to motivate each other during a race, and it's even more important that my teammates motivate me during the race.”

About UAE Team ADQ

UAE Team ADQ is a professional women’s cycling team that represents the UAE on a global stage and is part of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). Established in 2021, the team consists of passionate professionals, including 16 talented riders, engaged in transforming the female cycling community in the UAE.

UAE Team ADQ

Safiya Alsayegh (UAE), Alena Amialiusik (Belarus), Olivia Baril (Canada), Marta Bastianelli (Italy), Sofia Bertizzolo (Italy), Eugenia Bujak (Slovenia), Chiara Consonni (Italy), Eleonora Gasparrini (Italy), Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand), Elizabeth Holden (Great Britain), Alena Ivanchenko (Russia), Karolina Kumiega (Poland), Erica Magnaldi (Italy), Silvia Persico (Italy), Laura Tomasi (Italy), and Anna Trevisi (Italy).

At A Glance

2023 UAE Women’s Tour

February 9 to 12

Distance: 468 km

Stages

Stage 1: Port Rashid – Dubai Harbour (109 KM)

Stage 2: Al Dhafra Castle - Al Mirfa (133 KM)

Stage 3: Hazza bin Zayed Stadium – Jebel Hafeet (107 KM)

Stage 4: Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy - Abu Dhabi Breakwater (119 KM).