Team World launch Laver Cup title defense with day one sweep

Formula 1 has arrived at Suzuka this weekend for the 16th round of the season
Laver Cup newcomers Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo notched crisp victories and Felix Auger-Aliassime pulled off a testy triumph over Gael Monfils as Team World opened their title defense Friday with four victories.
US Open semi-finalist Shelton of the United States put Team World on the path to a 4-0 lead with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 victory over Team Europe's Arthur Fils of France.
Argentina's Cerundolo followed with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain -- the first time that Team World had led after the opening session of the team tennis event.
Auger-Aliassime, whose Sunday singles win over Novak Djokovic was key to Team World's win last year, opened the night session with a 6-4, 6-3 win over French veteran Monfils, whose lighthearted approach to the contest rubbed the Canadian the wrong way.
Auger-Aliassime was irked when Monfils briefly took a seat near a line judge rather than preparing to receive serve, pointedly asking the umpire if he planned to enforce competitive match rules.
An underhand serve from Monfils didn't improve Auger-Aliassime's mood. The Canadian's complaints seemed to send Monfils into a spiral that saw him surrender the opening set with a service break that featured a double fault and three forehand errors.
Monfils pulled himself together to give himself a triple break chance in the opening game of the second set. He couldn't capitalize, however, and once Auger-Aliassime broke him in the second game the Canadian was able to cruise home, the two exchanging a hug when it was all over.
"Things get tense on the court sometimes," Auger-Aliassime said of his heated exchanges with Monfils on a couple of first-set changeovers.
"Only one guy gets the win in the end, so you try your best to stay cool but at the same time to stand up for yourself.
"That's what I was trying to do, get the energy going and just try to not let him take too much ground, I guess."
The day started with a strong showing from Shelton, the 20-year-old whose sensational run to the US Open last four saw him rise to 19th in the world.
ALSO READ
Fils, a 19-year-old who earned his first ATP title at Lyon in May, led the first-set tiebreaker 4-1, but Shelton won six straight points to pocket the set and grabbed a 3-1 lead in the second with the first service break of the contest.
Formula 1 has arrived at Suzuka this weekend for the 16th round of the season
The Afghan contingent consists of 130 all-male athletes who will participate in 17 different sports
Arias is in charge at the Marco Simone club outside Rome that will host the next week's major golfing competition
The pair played well throughout, scoring nine net birdies on the Fire course
The highlight of the two-day meeting, which is celebrating its 28th renewal, is the Group 2 Free Mill Reef Stakes for the future stars of the turf
Golf receives major support and sponsorship from King Hamad who is a passionate practitioner and enthusiast of the game
The former Indian High School (Dubai) student will now carry India's hopes at the swimming events of the Asian Games in China
The dashing batter needs to decode the 50-over format and bat through the innings