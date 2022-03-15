Team Qatar lead by three shots in GCC Golf Championships

Premier League chiefs have taken action against Abramovich, who is described by the government as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle despite his denials of any association
Sports2 days ago
Team Qatar lead after the first round of the 72-hole, four round, GCC Golf Championships at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Monday.
The three qualifying scores for Qatar came from Jeham Al Kuwari 71, Saleh Al Kaabi 71 and Ali Al Shaharani (Qatar) 72.
Six teams are competing in this 24th edition of the tournament — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the home team UAE.
At the same time, over the same National Course,, the 13th Junior GCC Championship is also taking place over 54 holes, and will finish on Wednesday, with the UAE Team leading the junior team division. The juniors played off the green tees and the men from the blue tees.
The two contributing UAE juniors were Rashid Al Jassmy (74) and Abdalla Al Suwaidi (77).
The second round of the tournament takes place on Tuesday with tee times all from tee 1, from 7 am in reverse team order, with the leading teams teeing off last.
First Round Scores:
Men’s Team Event (Best 3 from 4 scores. Par 216)
Qatar 214
Bahrain 217
Saudi Arabia 223
UAE 228
Oman 235
Kuwait 274
Individual Scores (Blue Tees Par 72):
Men’s Division (Par 72)
J. Al Kuwari (Qatar) 71
K. Daij Al Kaabi (Bahrain) 71
A. Al Kaabi (Qatar) 71
A. Al Shaharani (Qatar) 72
Other Notables:
A. Skaik (UAE) 73.
K. Al Masaood (UAE) 75.
R. Al Emadi (UAE) 80.
S. Malik (UAE) 82.
Junior Division Team (Best 2 from 3 scores. Par 144):
UAE 151
Oman 162
Bahrain 168
Qatar 182
Junior Individual (Green Tees. Par 72).
R. Al Jassmy (UAE) 74
S. Al Abkhil (Kuwait) 76
A. Al Suwaidi (UAE) 77
Premier League chiefs have taken action against Abramovich, who is described by the government as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle despite his denials of any association
Sports2 days ago
Kohli said he was happy to pass the baton to a good friend
Sports2 days ago
Iyer made India claw back to 252 all out from a precarious 86-4 and Sri Lanka finished the day on 86 for six, still trailing the hosts by 166 runs
Sports2 days ago
The Portuguese star becomes the all-time leading men's goalscorer in football history
Sports2 days ago
At 16, Ramzan is the second youngest person in the world to win the title
Sports2 days ago
Abramovich, 55, was one of a further seven more oligarchs hit
Sports2 days ago
“But as long as we have enough shirts, and as long as the bus is full of fuel, we will arrive and we will be competitive," says Blues manager Thomas Tuchel
Sports3 days ago