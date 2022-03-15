Team Qatar lead by three shots in GCC Golf Championships

Team UAE lead the junior division by 11 Shots

Team Qatar with its delegation alongside chairman of the EGF Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi and vice chairman of the EGF General Abdullah Alhashmi. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 12:07 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 12:08 AM

Team Qatar lead after the first round of the 72-hole, four round, GCC Golf Championships at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Monday.

The three qualifying scores for Qatar came from Jeham Al Kuwari 71, Saleh Al Kaabi 71 and Ali Al Shaharani (Qatar) 72.

Six teams are competing in this 24th edition of the tournament — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the home team UAE.

At the same time, over the same National Course,, the 13th Junior GCC Championship is also taking place over 54 holes, and will finish on Wednesday, with the UAE Team leading the junior team division. The juniors played off the green tees and the men from the blue tees.

The two contributing UAE juniors were Rashid Al Jassmy (74) and Abdalla Al Suwaidi (77).

The second round of the tournament takes place on Tuesday with tee times all from tee 1, from 7 am in reverse team order, with the leading teams teeing off last.

First Round Scores:

Men’s Team Event (Best 3 from 4 scores. Par 216)

Qatar 214

Bahrain 217

Saudi Arabia 223

UAE 228

Oman 235

Kuwait 274

Individual Scores (Blue Tees Par 72):

Men’s Division (Par 72)

J. Al Kuwari (Qatar) 71

K. Daij Al Kaabi (Bahrain) 71

A. Al Kaabi (Qatar) 71

A. Al Shaharani (Qatar) 72

Other Notables:

A. Skaik (UAE) 73.

K. Al Masaood (UAE) 75.

R. Al Emadi (UAE) 80.

S. Malik (UAE) 82.

Junior Division Team (Best 2 from 3 scores. Par 144):

UAE 151

Oman 162

Bahrain 168

Qatar 182

Junior Individual (Green Tees. Par 72).

R. Al Jassmy (UAE) 74

S. Al Abkhil (Kuwait) 76

A. Al Suwaidi (UAE) 77